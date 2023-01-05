25 best movies to look forward to in 2023

Who doesn’t love watching (or rewatching) a well-made movie? Be it the stylish escapes in The Italian Job (2003), the consequential emotional turmoil in Whiplash (2014), or the eccentric protagonists in Parasite (2019), we humans have always been intrigued by movies and film culture. Such is their influence on us that each year, we eagerly look forward to an array of some of the most anticipated films. And 2023 is no different as it brings some of the best new movies audiences worldwide have been waiting for.

The year 2022 truly entertained moviegoers to the fullest with rare but promising releases. From comedy and superhero films to horror and action movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World: Dominion, the year has documented fantastic releases that have enthralled fans the world over.

Having said that, the new movies in 2023 look equally promising. After all, films such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Nun 2 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One are enough to pique any movie buff’s interest.

And to help you pick the best cinematic experience, we have created a list of unmissable movies releasing in 2023. So get your calendar ready to hit the theatres or just cosy up on the couch at home and binge-watch these films while appreciating art, all at the same time.

Here are some of the best new movies to look forward to in 2023

(Hero and featured image credit: Lionsgate via Everett Collection)