Lifestyle Asia
Home > Living > Film & TV > ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd join the cast
‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd join the cast
Living
19 Jan 2023 09:40 AM

‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd join the cast

Sanika Achrekar

Fans of Disney+’s murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building, rejoice. The popular series has two new cast members – and it is none other than the iconic Meryl Streep and the hilarious Paul Rudd.

This huge announcement was made on Instagram by series regular Selena Gomez in a video. It is not yet known whether Streep is going to appear in a guest, recurring or regular role.

The comedy-drama series follows the lives of Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, three neighbours at an Upper West Side building called the Arconia. The trio bond over their shared love of true crime podcasts and later on, end up starting their own podcast as mysterious murders happen around them. In Season 1, they uncovered the killing of their fellow resident Tim Kono, and in Season 2 they did the same for the building’s board president Bunny Folger.

What to expect in Only Murders In The Building Season 3?

After making a cameo in the second season finale, it was announced that Paul Rudd would be joining the cast for Only Murders In The Building’s season 3. The Season 2 finale saw Ben Glenroy (played by Rudd) die onstage while performing in a Broadway play opposite Charles that was also being directed by Oliver.

only murders in the building season 3 cast

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement to Variety.

The third season will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel work to figure out who killed Ben GlenroyAs of now, nothing has been revealed about the role Streep will be essaying and just how many episodes she will appear in. Also, there’s no premiere date yet for the third season.

How fans reacted to Only Murders In The Building’s new cast members

Streep is a three-time Oscar-winning actress who has also won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, and other awards. She is best known for her work in films such as Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, Julie & Julia, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, and many others. In the television world, she has been a part of multiple award-winning series with her major credits including the 1978 miniseries Holocaust, 2004’s Angels in America and the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Fans are excited to see the legendary actress appear in the upcoming season of Only Murders In The Building and this is how they reacted to the news:

 

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Only Murders In The Building) 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building?

Answer: In India, Only Murders in the Building is available on Disney+.

Question: When will Only Murders In the Building Season 3 release?

Answer: As of January 2023, the release date for Only Murders in the Building season 3 has not been announced. The show was renewed for season 3 in July 2022.

Question: Who died in Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Answer: Paul Rudd's character Ben Glenroy died in the Season 2 finale.

Disney Selena Gomez Murder mystery Meryl Streep Only Murder In The Building streaming shows
‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd join the cast

Sanika Achrekar

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.