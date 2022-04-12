Lifestyle Asia
Home > Living > Film & TV > ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next project: ‘Killing Old People Club’
‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next project: ‘Killing Old People Club’
Living
12 Apr 2022 09:47 AM

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next project: ‘Killing Old People Club’

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next project: ‘Killing Old People Club’
Living
‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next project: ‘Killing Old People Club’

Killing Old People Club will be adapted from the work of Italian novelist Umberto Eco.

The creator of Squid Game has announced his new project: Killing Old People Club. And before you ask, no, not the character Oh Il-Nam, the “creator of Squid Game, but real-life writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the guy who made a boatload of cash for himself and Netflix (and a few actors as well) with the runaway hit of 2021.

According to Hwang, Killing Old People Club will be adapted from the work of Italian novelist Umberto Eco, and promises to be “much more violent” than Squid Game, the latter of which saw 255 down-on-their-luck people are ventilated by bullets during a game of “Red Light, Green Light”. So yeah, this should go well!

Killing Old People Club (aka “KO Club”)

As reported by Variety, Hwang added that he’s already written a 25-page treatment for the project, which will be a film that, for now, bears the working title of KO Club. In the meantime, Hwang will be busy working on the previously confirmed season two of Squid Game, which fans will likely have to wait until the end of 2024 to see.

Squid Game, released in 2021, is Netflix’s most-watched original series of all time — 142 million households tuned-in to watch in the show’s first month alone. For more survival-themed shows and films, click here.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Entertainment korean dramas Squid Game Korean Entertainment Hwang Dong-hyuk killing old people club
Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.