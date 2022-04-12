‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next project: ‘Killing Old People Club’

Killing Old People Club will be adapted from the work of Italian novelist Umberto Eco.

The creator of Squid Game has announced his new project: Killing Old People Club. And before you ask, no, not the character Oh Il-Nam, the “creator of Squid Game, but real-life writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the guy who made a boatload of cash for himself and Netflix (and a few actors as well) with the runaway hit of 2021.

According to Hwang, Killing Old People Club will be adapted from the work of Italian novelist Umberto Eco, and promises to be “much more violent” than Squid Game, the latter of which saw 255 down-on-their-luck people are ventilated by bullets during a game of “Red Light, Green Light”. So yeah, this should go well!

Killing Old People Club (aka “KO Club”)

As reported by Variety, Hwang added that he’s already written a 25-page treatment for the project, which will be a film that, for now, bears the working title of KO Club. In the meantime, Hwang will be busy working on the previously confirmed season two of Squid Game, which fans will likely have to wait until the end of 2024 to see.

Squid Game, released in 2021, is Netflix’s most-watched original series of all time — 142 million households tuned-in to watch in the show’s first month alone. For more survival-themed shows and films, click here.

