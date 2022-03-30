The best K-dramas you should binge-watch, according to your zodiac

The stars can do more than chart the course of your career or predict the fate of a new relationship. They can also guide you to the show for which you’d sacrifice your sleep. We’ve curated a list of popular K-dramas that complement the characteristics of each zodiac sign.

In addition to wildly popular groups like BTS and Blackpink, K-dramas have been instrumental in spotlighting Korean culture and furthering the Hallyu wave. Marked by high production value and engrossing storylines, each K-drama has its own unique theme. But with hundreds of different options to choose from, picking one that will truly keep you hooked can be challenging.

Whether you’ve just dipped your toes into K-dramas or are a seasoned watcher looking for their next favourite show, the position of the planets might offer an insight into what you should watch next. In fact, considering how your sign reflects your most dominant traits, it might even do a better job at picking your weekend binge than recommendations based on an algorithm.

We’ve put together a list of popular K-dramas for every zodiac, each with an IMDB rating of 8 and above.

Best K-dramas to add to your watchlist, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Vagabond

This fire sign is considered to be impulsive, witty, and courageous. Aries thrives on adventure and is a fighter by nature. Vagabond, a fast-paced, intense crime thriller is right up their alley.

The story follows Cha Dal Geon, a struggling stuntman who gets caught up in a tragic aeroplane crash that kills everyone on board, including his nephew. The heartbroken protagonist launches his own investigation, with the help of South Korea’s National Intelligence Agent Go Haeri.

Together, they unravel a web of political corruption and find themselves in numerous sticky situations. This K-drama’s lead is impulsive and fearless, much like those born under this zodiac sign and the action-packed tale will keep Aries on the edge of their seats.

Watch on Netflix

Taurus: Jewel In The Palace

A stable earth sign, Taurus is grounded and highly domestic. They’re also drawn to things that are tangible, especially food. Known to be the foodies of the zodiac, those born under this sign enjoy a good meal. The classic, realistic Jewel In The Palace, which introduced the world to Korean traditional gastronomy will appeal to them.

Set in the era of the Joseon dynasty, the show is based on the real-life experiences of Jang Geum, a legendary woman who rose in rank, from being poor and of a low class to being appointed the first female royal physician, even being granted the title of Dae Jang Geum (The Great Jang Geum) by the king.

Her journey begins with her being a young apprentice cook in the royal kitchen, where she unravels the secrets of Korean cooking. On display are versatile side dishes, including japchae and pajeon as well as classics like bibimbap and mandu. The drama even features a cooking competition. Pragmatic Taurus will enjoy the practical aspects of this historical fiction as well as the opportunity to learn about Korean royal cuisine.

Watch on Amazon Prime

Gemini: Squid Game

Curious and competitive Gemini enjoys a good mystery to sink their teeth into. They’re also easily bored, often seeking unique experiences to keep themselves engaged. The thriller Squid Game will have them biting their nails.

The drama revolves around a contest with 456 players, all of whom are weighed down by financial debt. With their sights set on a grand cash prize, the players risk their lives through a series of deadly children’s games, spotlighting several societal issues along the way. The iconic K-drama does not sugarcoat harsh realities, and its dystopian storytelling has garnered fans across the globe, making it as popular as individuals born under the zodiac sign Gemini.

Watch on Netflix

Cancer: Reply 1988

The caregiver of the zodiac, Cancer enjoys domesticity and affection. This sign doesn’t do too well with conflict or grotesque storytelling. They’d feel right at home with the coming-of-age drama Reply 1988.

The story follows the lives of five neighbourhood friends and their families, exploring themes of teenage struggles, romance, and family conflict. Moments of comedic relief intersperse with, and balance out, those with poignant takeaways. The show’s been hailed for its accurate depiction of Korean pop culture, as it was back in the day, and is recorded as one of the highest-rated dramas on cable television. Emotional cancers will feel comforted by the good vibes and shed happy tears over the course of the episodes.

Watch on Netflix

Leo: Strong Girl Do Bong-Soon

The royalty of the zodiac is known to be passionate, determined, and hard-headed. Leos enjoy being in the spotlight and often develop a sense of humour that will help them do just that. These natural performers will respect the drive and comedic timing of the strong female lead in the action-packed, romantic comedy Strong Girl Do Bong-Soon.

Do Bong-Soon is an intelligent woman who dreams of starring in her own video game creation. However, she’s also born with superhuman strength that leads her to being hired as the personal bodyguard of video gaming company CEO, Min-Hyuk. Over the course of the drama, she, along with the CEO and her long-time detective friend Kook-Doo, uncover a series of crimes against women being committed in the neighbourhood. Leos will appreciate the dark, determined undertones of the show, masked by peppy moments and will find themselves relating to the ambitious, devil-may-care nature of the protagonist.

Watch on Netflix

Virgo: Start Up

Hard-working, perfectionist Virgo enjoys learning and is often a dedicated employee. This earth sign is also ambitious and sets high standards. They will find themselves drawn to the depiction of the harsh realities of office culture and the struggles of entrepreneurship as showcased in Start Up.

The series follows visionary Seo Dal-mi and programmer Nam Do-san, as they navigate the challenges that come with launching a startup, under the leadership of investor Han Ji-pyeong. Dal-mi hopes to be Korea’s Steve Jobs, climbing her way to the top of an AI firm without a college degree. There are engaging depictions of pitches, investor hunting, and making connections by networking, all of which pave the way for stellar career advice that a Virgo would enjoy adding to their own wealth of knowledge.

Watch on Netflix

Libra: Suspicious Partner

Relationships are central to the world of Libras, and this air sign is naturally empathetic. Most importantly, Libras seek justice and strive for balance in the world, often making for the most successful lawyers and judges. Represented by a set of scales, this air sign will root for the leads in the legal K-drama Suspicious Partner.

The story follows the life of prosecutor Noh Ji-wook and his trainee Eun Bong-hee, who get caught up in a mysterious case involving a murderer. The latter, who becomes a murder suspect, relies on the experience of prosecutor Noh to clear her name and restore justice, uncovering the loopholes and corrupt practices of the legal system along the way.

Libras will enjoy the partnership displayed in the show. Known to wear their hearts on their sleeves, the air sign will also be drawn to the dreamy romance that blossoms along the way.

Watch on Netflix

Scorpio: Vincenzo

Known to be passionate, bold, and loyal, Scorpios have an emotional intensity few other signs of the zodiac can match. This water sign enjoys a good mystery and isn’t afraid of morally grey outlooks on life. Scorpios are also known to enjoy dark comedy and crime thrillers like Vincenzo perfectly complement them.

Wildly popular across the globe, the drama follows the life of Vincenzo Cassano, a member of the Italian mafia, who returns to his homeland South Korea on an unfinished business. Once there, he finds himself lending a helping hand to high-flyer lawyer Hong-cha young and a bunch of quirky residents of a building that’s set to be demolished by a corrupt conglomerate. Dark comedy is interspersed with hard-hitting action scenes and plenty of quick wit and Italian catchphrases. The drama’s principal theme states, “only evil can punish evil,” and this zodiac sign will appreciate the loyalty, determination, and sense of justice displayed by the characters in the K-drama.

Watch on Netflix

Sagittarius: Crash Landing On You

The adventurous, clever, and witty Sagittarius enjoys learning about different cultures. This sign is also known for being adaptable, which helps them navigate challenges with ease. They will find themselves relating to the opinionated, independent, and wise female lead in Crash Landing On You.

This beloved K-drama follows the journey of billionaire Yoon Se-ri who, after a paragliding accident, lands up in North Korea and is discovered by upstanding military captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok. As she struggles to find her way back while evading authorities, Se-ri assimilates to the North Korean culture. The show is hailed, by North Korean defectors, as accurately depicting life in the country and has several light-hearted, heartwarming moments in the midst of the action, served alongside a heavy dose of romance.

Rule-breaking Sagittarius will enjoy the determination and optimism of the leads, while also appreciating being able to explore a new country that they’re likely not going to be able to do firsthand, making this the perfect K-drama for the zodiac

Watch on Netflix

Capricorn: Itaewon Class

This earth sign is known to be ambitious and hardworking. Capricorns are not afraid of going what they’re after and are known to be resourceful. They’ll find themselves rooting for the driven protagonist of Itaewon Class.

The story focuses on an ex-con and his friends as they fight for their ambitious dream of opening their own street bar. The protagonist, Park Sae Ro Yi also seeks vengeance for his father’s death and meticulously works towards making his restaurant a huge franchise along the way.

He’s got his eyes on the prize through the challenges of the process and is principle-abiding, believing in honest success being the best revenge, just like Capricorns themselves. The earth sign will enjoy the complexity of characters and the ability to absorb real-life business tactics that they can use to get ahead of the competition.

Watch on Netflix

Aquarius: It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Known to be rebellious, quirky, and individuals who march to the beat of their own drum, Aquarius needs a progressive, intelligent show to binge. The air sign will find a kindred spirit in the intelligent, bold female lead of the popular drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

The story follows the life of an antisocial, wild writer Ko Moon Yeong and the stoic community health worker Moon Gang Tae. It deals with themes of love, loneliness, mental health struggles, and common notions that shroud psychiatric hospitals. These difficult subjects are dealt with ease, which the wise Aquarius will appreciate. The heavy dose of healthy romance in this K-drama will also appeal to the zodiac sign, considering how they are often romantics themselves.

Watch on Netflix

Pisces: Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Romantic, easygoing, and sensitive Pisces don’t do too well with conflict. This zodiac sign is drawn to more heartwarming depictions of life and, as such, would find comfort in the romantic comedy K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

The story focuses on the relaxed lives of city-loving, star dentist Yoon Hye Jun and small-town jack-of-all-trades Hong Du Sik, who lock horns when the former moves to a small seaside village to set up her practice. A series of heartwarming moments, romantic gestures, and cultural learnings follow, with exceptional performances by the village folks who are integral to the fabric of the town.

The underlying theme of understanding and being there for the people you love, the blossoming romance, and the seaside views will keep this water sign engaged.

Watch on Netflix

Feature image: Courtesy @songjoongkixvincenzo/Instagram; Hero image: Courtesy Netflix