The Kardashians will return to reality TV via Disney+ this April

Disney+ is bringing the first family of reality TV back to our screens with their new original series The Kardashians. Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with momager Kris are giving an all-access pass into their lives. The series will start streaming on Disney+ from 14 April, 2022.

What do we know about the series till now?

Keeping the format of the new show similar to their previously hit reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this version of the show will also provide insight into the lives of the famous family.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan will share details from their personal lives including their romantic relationships, their children along with how the sisters run their billion-dollar businesses.

Disney+ also released a statement about the show which read, “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight. Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.”

The trailer

Disney+ had previously released a trailer of the show giving a whiff of what to expect from this clan. The video is a montage of various clips which include a few snippets from the headline-making Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker’s proposal, Kim Kardashian turning heads at the fashion week and family bonding time.

Other upcoming shows on Disney+

There are many highly-awaited shows that are soon to release on the OTT platform including Marvel’s The Moonknight, Nightmare Alley, Our Kind Of People, Life & Beth and Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) among others.

(Main Image Credit: krisjenner/Instagram; Feature Image Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram)