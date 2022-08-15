What to watch on Netflix, Disney+, and more this August 2022

Get your popcorn ready and tune in to these highly-anticipated new movies and shows from Netflix and more throughout August 2022.

August is jam-packed with various genres, from action to horror and fantasy. If you’re a fan of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, The Sandman, keep a lookout for Netflix’s adaptation to the masterpiece this month. For those in the mood for fantasy, you can look forward to the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and the season finale to Locke & Key. Not forgetting a piece of action, we’ve got Joo Won (“Good Doctor” and “My Sassy Girl“) as Agent Carter in this thrilling new movie. Unwind with your loved ones on the weekends by tuning in to Apple TV+’s newest film, Luck.

New movies and shows to stream in August 2022:

The Sandman

Premiere date: 5 August

Platform: Netflix

The adaptation of the DC comic book The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman and Taron Egerton. The series will explore the tale of Dream AKA Sandman, who, after being held captive for 100 years, sets out across different worlds to fix the chaos caused during his absence.

Luck

Premiere date: 5 August

Platform: Apple TV+

Brought to you by creators of Toy Story and Cars, the animated film Luck includes a list of star-studded names such as Jane Fonda, Simon Pegg and Whoopi Goldberg. Sam (Eva Noblezada) was always born unlucky until she stumbles into the “Land of Luck”. She hopes to bring some of the luck back but in order to do that, she must reunite with the magical creatures to turn her chance around.

Carter

Premiere date: 5 August

Platform: Netflix

Starring Joo Won, the action-thriller film follows the life of an amnesiac agent who doesn’t remember anything about himself or his name. He later receives a mysterious message to obey orders to join a dangerous mission.

Locke & Key: Season 3

Premiere date: 10 August

Platform: Netflix

Get ready for an adventure as Locke & Key returns for its final season. We witnessed a stunning defeat against Dodge in season two. However, the Locke siblings will have to band together once again to retrieve the remaining magical keys and face the biggest threat of all: Captain Frederick Gideon.

Day Shift

Dave Franco (left) and Jamie Foxx (right) in Day Shift, picture courtesy of Netflix

Premieres: 12 August

Platform: Netflix

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters. Also starring Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Snoop Dogg.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

(L-R): Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer “Jen” Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022.

Premieres: 17 August

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The new Marvel Studios’ series follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of Marvel Cinematic Universe vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Umma

Premiere date: 24 August

Platform: Sony Pictures

The supernatural-horror film explores the life of Amanda (played by Sandra Oh) and her daughter living on a quaint farm. Their world changes dramatically when the remains of her estranged mother from Korea bring along a terrifying curse.

House of the Dragon

Premiere date: 22 August

Platform: Disney+

Set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, the spin-off series focuses on the House Targaryen, a Targaryen royal family and their power to control dragons. Starring Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Paddy Considine, the show will be adapted from George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood”.

Samaritan

Javon “Wanna” Walton (left) as Sam Cleary and Sylvester Stallone (right) as Joe Smith in Samaritan, credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Premieres: 26 August

Platform: Prime Video

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr. Smith is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias.