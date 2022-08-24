If hate-watching has become a trend, the Netflix hit series Indian Matchmaking is the trendsetter. Now that it’s back on our screens, we have a lot to say.

Everyone’s favourite matchmaker Sima Taparia (from Mumbai) is back on the streaming network after a highly watched season 1. While it received a lot of hate for its regressive opinions and content, people just couldn’t stop watching the show. It was a new concept, it was addictive, and it was reality TV at its best.

It didn’t take long for Indian Matchmaking to take off and for Sima (from Mumbai) to become a household name. We were already intrigued by what Indian Matchmaking season 2 could possibly offer before we even started our mad binge, and unsurprisingly, we learnt just as much as we did the first time round. Read on for all the lessons Indian Matchmaking season 2 on Netflix will bring.

9 things we learnt after watching Indian Matchmaking season 2:

Nobody wants to move to a small town

The first episode was already quite the eye-opener, we’d say. Meet Akshay Dhumal from Nashik, who’s the posterboy of a perfect match! He’s tall, handsome, has studied abroad, has a successful business, and is a family-oriented guy. The only catch? He lives in Nashik, where no girl apparently wants to move to. The show Indian Matchmaking chronicled his trajectory, where he even performed a temple ritual hoping to balance out the negativity in his love life.

Sima Taparia has evolved. A bit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Matchmaking Fan Club (@simatapariafanclub)

While season 1’s Sima Taparia was rife regressive thoughts when it came to women, she has shown that she too can evolve a bit in season 2. From asking women to compromise, she now asks men too, to compromise and settle for whatever they are getting. At least she’s gender unbiased when it comes to her outdated beliefs!

But the men still haven’t

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Matchmaking (@indianmatchmakingshow)

If you are one of those who sets the bar for evolution based on Western countries and their culture, Indian Matchmaking is an eye-opener. This season has it all, from seeking a woman who cooks like his mother and a woman who is ‘well-maintained’ and ‘into fitness’, to one who is willing to adjust and blend well with the guy’s family and friends. Some want their better halves to be both ‘introverted and extroverted’, while others justify that a woman should want to leave her career and move to a small town because “you are not marrying a city, you are marrying a person.”

These are just a few of the outdated criteria that the men this season are seeking in their partners.

All the women are strong, powerful and just what we need in the world

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Matchmaking (@indianmatchmakingshow)

This is compared to the women in the show who have earned their own money, built their own empire, want their partner to understand the responsibilities of being an only child and the importance of living a debt-free life. The women this season are also unwilling to give up on their own identity just for men.

We learned a new type of diet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Matchmaking Fan Club (@simatapariafanclub)

Meet Viral Joshi, based in North Carolina, one of the contenders in this season. Not gonna lie, we all had to Google what lacto-ovo semi vegetarian meant.

A chicken business can make you rich

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Dhumal (@akshay_910)

You might have watched several documentaries on the global meat industry, but Indian Matchmaking season 2 gave us an insight into how lucrative a chicken business is. Akshay Dhumal from Nashik is a second generation businessman who is living a privileged life, courtesy of his family’s chicken business.

All her clients are rich AF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Joshi (@viraljoshi_)

One thing we couldn’t help but notice is how rich all of Sima Taparia’s clients are, especially on the second season of Indian Matchmaking. Luxury cars, walk-in closets, huge mansions – they have it all.

Sima Taparia doesn’t approve of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Matchmaking Fan Club (@simatapariafanclub)

Even if you haven’t watched the show, you would’ve seen memes of how Sima (from Mumbai) doesn’t approve of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. But she did add “Even if he was Nick, I don’t think Priyanka would shift to his chicken factory.” Wonder Priyanka Chopra would do!

Sima Taparia is utterly dedicated to her job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sima Taparia (@simatapariaofficial)

Say what you may, but one thing we were wowed by was how dedicated Sima (from Mumbai) is to her job. Besides frequently flying across continents to meet her clients in person, she’s also constantly in touch with them via phone calls, voice notes and video calls. She even flew to the States when Nadia threw a party in her honour. Now that’s dedication to matchmaking!