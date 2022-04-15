Enjoy desserts for breakfast with these 10 baked oatmeal recipes

Overnight oats are passé, as far as the breakfast world is concerned. Switch to baked desserts instead; from decadent tiramisu to fruity apple pie, these fuss-free baked oatmeal recipes will easily turn you into a morning person.

If you’ve participated in the common ritual of mindlessly scrolling through Instagram reels, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon a baked oatmeal recipe. Starring the undisputed go-to for healthy breakfasts — oats — these unique creations primarily feature healthy ingredients, which come together to produce the most decadent meals.

We’re talking about desserts you’d see on a restaurant’s dessert menu such as brownies and cheesecakes — but with an oatmeal twist. Not only are these a great way of switching up your morning routine, they also offer a delicious balance between healthy and indulgent that will delight adults and children alike.

Up your breakfast game with these dessert-like baked oatmeal recipes:

Apple Pie

If you enjoy meal prepping, this recipe will have you indulging in the sweet, spicy fragrance and fruity indulgence of a classic apple pie every day of the week. It’s also high in protein, helping you meet your fitness goals. Sliced apples are reduced in brown sugar and cinnamon before being layered with an oatmeal and egg mixture to form a creamy baked creation. Top it with vanilla Greek yoghurt to bring all the flavours together.

Blueberry Cheesecake

Expect the indulgence of a sinful dessert but with the nutritional benefits of its healthy ingredients in this recipe. A popular, viral recipe, this one involves fresh blueberries, bananas, rolled oats, cinnamon, cream cheese, milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and honey.

Whip up a jam with the berries, combine cheese with honey, and blend all the oatmeal ingredients before assembling them in a ramekin to bake, and you’ve got yourself a delicious breakfast for the day. Feel free to experiment with the quantities according to your taste. You can also opt for low-fat cream cheese and switch out milk for something plant-based.

Chocolate Brownie

A chewy brownie never tasted this healthy. To make this, grab rolled oats, medjool dates, cashew nuts, raw cacao, baking powder, banana, vanilla extract, and dark chocolate on your next grocery run. Blend the ingredients, transfer to a ramekin, add chopped up dark chocolate and bake. You can also adjust the portions of dark chocolate and medjool dates to taste.

Carrot Cake

Vegans, this one’s for you! Featuring all the warm, spicy flavours of the classic dessert, this recipe produces soft carrot cake-like oats with a crispy top. Ingredients include carrots, pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon, almond milk, nutmeg, ginger, and flax seeds. Like with the traditional recipe, you’ll need to shred carrots and chop up nuts before assembling the ingredients together, so a bit of prep is needed for this one. Still we promise it’ll be worth it. Top with coconut whipped cream for a delicious, healthy frosting.

Strawberry Shortcake

Just like the original, this fusion recipe captures the freshness of strawberries in a creamy base. All you need is rolled oats, milk, bananas, maple syrup, white chocolate chips, and your star ingredient, strawberries. You could also experiment with yoghurt to add creaminess to the oatmeal. That aside, this is a great low-calorie alternative to the usual berry-oatmeal numbers.

Churros

This popular Mexican sweet treat is best known for being crunchy, sweet, and decadent, so imagine our excitement when we learnt there was a healthier breakfast option. The oatmeal version requires yoghurt, oats, cinnamon, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, and chocolate chips. Blend your ingredients and layer with chocolate chips in a ramekin. Top this up with a mixture of sugar and maple syrup and bake for a crispy top.

Peach Cobbler

For when you’re in the mood for something a little more elaborate yet easy to make. Peach cobblers are the perfect way to satiate summertime dessert cravings and are often made with refined or whole wheat flour. Switch those with oatmeal and you’ve got yourself the perfect breakfast. Ingredients here include canned or fresh peaches, tapioca starch, unsweetened applesauce, cinnamon, maple syrup, and baking powder, and will only take you about 10 minutes to put together. There’s no butter in the recipe, making it a tad healthier.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Reminiscent of a peanut butter cookie, this recipe is great for amateur cooks and those who consider themselves a fire hazard in the kitchen. All you need is a ripe banana, rolled oats, eggs, peanut butter, baking powder, and a few minutes of your time to put this together. Don’t forget the chocolate chips to really drive home that cookie flavour.

Tiramisu

A fun way to have your coffee in the morning, this tiramisu recipe features bananas, instant coffee, vanilla yoghurt, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract. These ingredients capture the flavours of the classic Italian dessert, albeit on a healthier note. The bananas sweeten the deal, while the yoghurt and cocoa powder make for a delicious mascarpone layer at the end. What’s better is that a serving only sets you back by about 274 calories. You could easily switch the yoghurt with plant-based options as well and add honey or maple syrup to taste. This is guilt-free indulgence at its best.

Chocolate Lava Cake

We’re wrapping up this indulgent roundup with a decadent recipe that’s just under 400 calories. All you need is unsweetened cocoa powder, rolled oats, applesauce or yoghurt, milk, Nutella, baking powder, and semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Put these ingredients together and play around with proportions to suit your taste before baking and you’ll be left with the most scrumptious breakfast meal.

Now, which of these unique oatmeal recipes are you going to whip up for breakfast?

Hero and featured image credit: bhofack2/Getty Images)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.