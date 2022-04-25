Review: The Philips 3200 LatteGo is a work of wonder when we’re all working from home

Read on for some of the most efficient (not to mention incredibly stylish) air purifiers for healthy, clean, pollutant-free air right in the comfort of your home.

Dr Benjamin Loh, Resident Doctor of DTAP Clinic Group elaborates: “In modern indoor spaces, allergens, viruses, bacteria and harmful gases may cause respiratory infections. In other cases, these can also result in various allergic symptoms such as sneezing, watery eyes, nasal congestion and runny nose. Atopic diseases, often associated with common allergens, can also have a negative impact on (one’s) quality of life.”

Perhaps you’ve taken time to strengthen yourselves with vitamins and antioxidants — those definitely do help to boost our immune system. Yet, there’s one thing many of us overlook: the air around us.

If there’s anything COVID-19 has taught us, it would be that our health is of utmost priority under any circumstance.

If you are looking for an air purifier that is budget friendly while delivering the best of service, ALANO is the choice to make. Get it today.

If you are hypersensitive or suffer from asthma and allergies, fret not. This efficient air purifier successfully eliminates all airborne triggers such as dust, pollen, strong odours etc.

One of the best investments when it comes to air purifiers, the ALANO Air Purifier comes with a HEPA filter that can effectively eliminate ultrafine particles as tiny as 0.02um and 99.97% of typical airborne allergens.

It is Alexa compatible with connectivity features like Bluetooth and WiFi which can be controlled from a certain distance. You can program your machine with the quietest settings, dark display, and settings to turn off after pre-set stretches, between 30 minutes and eight hours. Monitor your air quality with customisable options with the Dyson Connection application.

The Dyson Pure Cool Cryptomic Purifying fan is one of the best machine with a HEPA air filter your home will ever need. It combines the power of activated carbon and glass HEPA filter along with its Dyson Cryptomic™ innovation with a 350-degree oscillation. The powerful air purifier automatically senses and catches toxins and 99.95% of ultrafine airborne particles as tiny as allergens and viruses.

It is the perfect air purifier for individuals who experience the ill effects of hypersensitivities or asthma. Install it today and enjoy clean, fresh air.

Equipped with true HEPA filter, this premium air purifier captures up to 99.97% of airborne particles that can be as tiny as 0.3 microns from the air. The carbon pre-filter catches bigger airborne dust particles and helps eliminate household odors along with bacteria and viruses.

Are you on a lookout for an effective air purifier that gets rid of harmful allergens? Look no further. The Honeywell Premium Air Purifier HPA710WE1 is the perfect choice to make your indoor space allergen free.

What’s more, it’s low power consumption makes it highly energy efficient and is perfect for long working hours in an enclosed space such as your home office. Keep it on for as long as you require and enjoy the best air quality.

These ions purify the air before turning into water and return to the air surrounding you. It’s simple and compact design takes away all your storage woes while giving a stylish look at the same time.

Increased indoor pollution calls for highly effective air purifiers with cutting edge technology. The SHARP FP-J30E 23m² is equipped with high density plasmacluster ion technology and is a perfect match for your needs. It tackles indoor pollution by producing and emitting positive and negative ions that are similar to the ones occurring naturally.

Singapore is humid, but you won’t have to fret. This air purifier will automatically detect and regulate the air to the optimum humidity level for your comfort, sans manual modification.

Looking for a smart air purifier for your home? The Panasonic F-VXK70AWS Econavi Humidifying Nanoe Air Purifier might just be the one for you. Besides using nanoe technology to create an environment that’s anti-bacteria/virus, deoderising, and hydrating for the skin, it also comes with an eco operation mode that adjusts on its own according to the amount of pollution in the air.

It’s equipped with an ultra-fine all-in-one type allergen dust filter that removes 99 percent of general dust, super-fine dust, and allergens so that you can have clean air all the time, no matter where you are.

With remote working and alternate-week office runs becoming the norm these days, you might want to consider a portable air purifier that you can bring along with you, everywhere you’re headed to. The LG AP151MWA1 PuriCare Mini Air Purifier is a 530-gram, 200-millimetre long device that fits perfectly in almost any bag.

The smart device also comes with tailored filtration, which means that it can customise the user’s personal and seasonal needs with their five-stage purification process. Each filter also comes with a unique smart tag that keeps track of its usage, so you’ll know when it’s time for a replacement.

Electrolux’s Pure A9 Air Purifier has been garnering a steady number of loyal fans since its launch. Besides removing ultra-fine dust particles, pollutants, bacteria, allergens and bad odours from indoor rooms, users are also given real-time data about their air quality while tracking interior air improvement over time.

The hassle-free Philips air purifier turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition and comes with a warranty.

If you spend a lot of time zipping around in your car, perhaps the Philips GoPure 3211 Car Air Purifier will do the trick. The device aims to decontaminate your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles.

This sleek unit is equipped with a DC brushless motor system that is frictionless and has a minimal noise level, so you’ll never have to worry about the disturbing sound even while you’re resting.

This air purifier is an affordable, practical solution to eliminate airborne pollutants and unpleasant smelling air. Besides boasting a True HEPA filter to reduce 99.97 percent of airborne allergens and germs in the air, it also comes with a semi-permanent, built-in ionizer to produce millions of negative ions per use.

If you’d like to keep your air purifier running all the time, you’d also be happy to know that this MI air purifier consumes less than one kWh of energy, making it a great device for 24/7 operation for a good quality air.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H is a stylish, minimalist device that fits well in almost any home. Armed with a HEPA Class 13 filter, the lightweight machine can clear out 99.7 percent of smoke, dust, spores, and fine particles in the air.

The Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series can purify a 20-metre square room within eight minutes, all while reducing the levels of Influenza (H1N1) virus aerosols by 99.9 percent from air passing through the filter. The air purifier is best paired with the Clean Home+ app, which helps you activate your device and check on the air quality at home anytime.

Coupled with a unique filtration system, it can remove these particles while reducing harmful gases and odours. If you’re wondering about its efficiency, don’t fret.

The Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series may just be your best home investment yet for the best quality indoor air. The stylish cylindrical device makes use of a professional-grade sensor that helps detect indoor pollutants such as pollen, dust mites, mould spores and pet dander making it the best air purifier Singapore.

The best part, however, is that it’s incredibly quiet on its lowest fan setting, so you can have a good night’s rest. Besides, the portable air purifier’s sleek, minimalist design and portability also means that it’ll look good in any room in the house. Other highlights of this home essential include the user-friendly touch panel, night light toggle, and filter change reminder.

For complete peace of mind at home, Sterra Breeze Air Purifier is a medical-grade air purifier with a three-layer filtration system that rids the air of up to 99.97 percent of all airborne particles. This includes everything that might have a negative impact on your health, including dust, pet fur, smoke, odour, formaldehyde, haze, viruses, bacteria, allergens, and micron particles. It does, after all, use the same HEPA filter grade that hospitals use to decontaminate their wards.

The Ultimate Buying Guide for Best Air Purifiers in Singapore

Did you know? The air pollution within your homes can be five times worse than the outside environment since most of our time is spent indoors, especially since last year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, air purifiers have become the need of the hour for good air quality, especially inside our homes that are now doubling as the office as well for many. It is a necessity to deal with indoor pollutants and allergens that the naked eye can’t detect.

Thinking of choosing an air purifier in Singapore? Well, there are plenty of air purifiers to select from. However, most manufacturers provide just a hazy description of how their devices operate or make health claims that may not be entirely correct.

So, how will you know which one is the best for you? We’ve put together a guide to help you go through the best options and choose the finest, most energy efficient air purifier for your home’s size and budget.

Why buy an air purifier or air cleaner?

According to the World Health Organization, 4.3 million people die prematurely each year as a result of household air pollution from various sources and insufficient ventilation. Poor air quality is responsible for 50% of fatalities among children under the age of five.

As discussed above, the air you breathe indoors can be much more harmful than outside. Additionally, household products like deodorants, inkjet printers, and cleaning agents also contribute to indoor pollution.

Also, if a family member is suffering from asthma or allergies, it is essential to maintain the high quality of air in your home. Many purifiers absorb unpleasant odours from varnishing and paints as well.

They control the air quality by absorbing pollen dust, air pollutants, allergens and toxins. If you have a pet at home, indeed, those pet hair and dander will also be absorbed by the air purifiers.

How does an air cleaner work?

Even though air purifiers seem like a recent innovation, the technology has been available for several years. Once used as protective masks for firefighters, the technology evolved into today’s highly sophisticated air purifiers.

The working behind air purifiers’ filtration system is simple – they filter particulate matter found in air through fine sieves. As the circulating air passes through the purifier, it goes through finer sieves trapping particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Some of the other technologies used alone or in tandem with such a filtration system are electret filters, negative ion generators, electrostatic precipitating cleaners among others.

What is the HEPA filter in an air purifier?

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter is the benchmark technology when it comes to air purifiers. HEPA filters are highly efficient and are capable of removing more than 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles.

PM10 refers to particulate matter that has a particle size between 2.5 to 10 microns in diameter. These particles may get trapped in your nose and throat but not beyond. At the same time, particles of PM2.5 are 2.5 microns in diameter or less in size are are so tiny that they can enter the lungs and cause several lung infections and breathing problems. HEPA filters are the ones to filter out such particles.

Air purifiers in Singapore are mostly HEPA air purifiers, as suitable for the climate.

Other effective filters in air purifiers

Besides HEPA filters that happen to be the best among all, filters like activated carbon filters and UV filters are important aspects to look for in an air purifier.

Like HEPA filters, UV filters are mainly used in kitchens, hospitals and labs to prevent the spread of air-borne diseases. They work by the usage of short-wave ultraviolet light which inactivates harmful pathogens, hence purifying air. The Carbon filters are one of the best too and are used in tandem with other filters for maximum benefits.

What is CADR Rating?

CADR or Clean Air Delivery Rate is a numerical value given to air purifiers that denote the capacity of an air purifier of cleaning a particular size of room in a set time. It is applicable both for parameters like particle removal efficiency and amount of airflow.

America’s Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) established the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) to assist customers in understanding how efficient an air purifier is in filtering different pollutants in particular room sizes. The higher the CADR rating is for an air purifier, the higher is its efficiency.

Hence, ensure to look for a high CADR rating before purchasing any air purifier. Most of the air purifiers in Singapore have a high CADR rating

Where should you place your air purifier?

It is best to place the air purifier in a room where you spend the most amount of time. Portable air purifiers are only meant to filter the air in one area, so you might have to purchase extra units to clean the air in other rooms.

Some air purifiers can distribute air unidirectionally or in an upward direction. For example, the Dyson Pure Cool Link can oscillate, thus ejecting a steady stream of clean air across the room.

This is beneficial for the hot, humid, and the polluted stale air present in the Singaporean climate.

What is ACH?

The number of times an air purifier can filter the whole volume of air in the treated space each hour is referred to as ACH. The ACH (or commonly known as the air change per hour rate) of an air purifier denotes the exact number of times that the filter purifies the entire room in an hour.

If you are suffering from allergies or asthma and are searching for an air purifier to assist in controlling your symptoms, the air change per hour (ACH) rate should be taken into account. Allergy and asthma patients should use air purifiers to clean the air in a room at least four times each hour.

So, if an air purifier claims to have a 5 ACH (air change rate per hour) rating, that implies it cleans the air every twelve minutes. If anyone in your family suffers from asthma, choose an air purifier with an ACH rating of 5 to 6.

An air purifier cleans the air completely and filters out as many tiny symptom-triggering allergies as possible at a rate of four air changes per hour to keep you breathing easily.

What is the right weight and size of air purifier?

Bulky air purifiers can be difficult to transfer across different rooms. On the other hand, the coverage is compromised in the case of lightweight air purifiers.

Specific models of air filters have the functionality of both a fan and an air purifier. This gives you an added advantage of both the machines and removes the floor space taken up by two machines.

Consider the area of the space you wish to cleanse when choosing the correct size of an air purifier for your requirement.

The following guide will walk you through the sizes of air purifiers that you actually need for your home:

Small: These air purifiers are small enough to fit in a personal area or a room up to 299 square feet.

Medium: For rooms ranging from 300 to 699 square feet, look for a medium air purifier.

Large: These air purifiers are best for rooms with a size of 700 to 1,900 square feet.

Whole house : Whole-house air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular as a way to ensure clean air in all of your rooms.

As you heat, chill or ventilate your house, these devices connect to your current HVAC system to purify the air within.

Energy efficiency of air purifiers

Because air purifiers work best when they’re running practically continuously, you’ll also want to consider power expenses. However, the amount of electricity they use varies depending on the fan speed.

The projected energy consumption of your air purifier is generally listed in the product specifications. Some gadgets draw as little as 1.5 watts, and at the same time, there are devices that draw more than 200 watts. You might not notice the former’s influence on your power bill, but the latter might mount up.

Small air purifiers consume less energy than bigger ones but clean a smaller area. Air purifiers rated for big rooms and with greater fan speeds, on the other hand, use more energy. When their sensors no longer detect airborne contaminants, some air purifiers feature “eco” settings that turn them off and put them on standby.

Cost and maintenance of the best air purifier

If you see a cheap price tag, we would advise you to stay alert. This is because there may be some hidden costs in replacement filters, costing you around $300 every six months.

So in no time, within a two months period, you will observe that you are paying the exact maintenance cost for the affordable machine. However, these are not the cases with the air purifiers that cost high initially.

Filter replacement prices vary per machine: some have high-quality filters that endure for years, while others have low-cost filters that must be replaced frequently.

Furthermore, while some of the pre filters may be washed, the HEPA filters are disposable and must be replaced completely.

If you’re on a budget, the upfront cost of your air purifier is important, but don’t think you’ll be done paying for it once it’s installed in your house. You’ll have to keep replacing the filters regularly.

Calculate the cost of maintaining an air purifier before you buy one, and compare it to the cost of any other air-purification equipment you might be considering. Also, check if replacing the air filter is a three-minute process or a 5-hour affair without the involvement of screwing and unhinging of different parts.

Customer service and warranty

When choosing an air purifier, it is also important to consider filter replacement and customer service. In many machines, air purifier filters require to be replaced on a regular basis.

Which is why they should be easily accessible. When you purchase air purifiers in Singapore, make sure the brand has a well-developed customer service network. This indicates that you should look into the company’s after-sale service.

A change in air preferences will be needed after every 12 to 18 months. That is also a reason why a huge investment at the initial phase will ensure you an extended warranty on the product and save you from unnecessary manufacturing issues.

How to choose the best air purifier depending on an individual’s preference

The requirement of air filters varies from person to person. Below listed are a few essential points to keep in mind.

People with lower immunity levels and prone to dust allergies, air pollutants, pollen dust, or allergens should get air purifiers equipped with a HEPA filter or activated carbon filter.

If you live in a construction zone, your air purifier must have a strong pre-filter that should be periodically replaced.

If you stay in an industrial zone, activated charcoal filters can remove all the foul odour and pungent chemical smell from the environment. Thus, you won’t have to deal with the ugly-smelling typical industrial smelling air.

If you have pets at home, a strong pre-filter in an air purifier will help absorb your pet’s hair and won’t cause any breathing issues.

Extra features to keep an eye on

Consider the fact whether you want any extra features or not once you’ve decided on the kind and size of air purifier.

Remote controls, easy mobility, filter change indicators, and multiple fan speeds.

Air quality indicators that provide real-time information on the quality of the air you breathe. Other features include caster wheels and handles for easy transport.

Air purifiers labeled with Energy Star-rated by the EPA will help you save money and energy. Wi-Fi air purifiers that you can operate with your phone are also available.

Consider the amount of noise emissions. All air purifiers or air filters have fans, which produce noise. So, if you don’t want your sleep disrupted by buzzing fans, look for the ones with low noise level.

FAQs

Q1. Do doctors recommend air purifiers?

A 2011 study states that HEPA purifiers did have clinical benefits, but mainly in single room settings.

Q2: Are air purifiers good for babies?

Most of the air purifiers nowadays come with sleep mode which lets users control the noise level of the device. This will ensure not to disturb your baby’s sleep. If your baby has asthma, allergies, or sensitivity to fine particles, a good air purifier will help in managing that.

Q3: Which brand is suitable for air purifiers?

The best brands dealing with air purifiers include Dyson, Blueair Blue, Coway, Honeywell, Austin Air, pureZone, Levoit and Philips.

Q4: Do home air purifiers really work?

The air filter draws in the polluted air filled with particulate matter. After undergoing all the required processes of four stage filtration, the air purifier removes the particles along with bacteria and viruses from the air. The filtered air is then circulated back into the room.

Q5: Is an air purifier needed in Singapore?

Yes, keeping the environmental conditions and air quality of Singapore in mind, an air purifier isn’t just needed in times of seasonal haze, but it is important in helping with managing respiratory issues in the long ru.

Final thoughts

Air purifiers have become an absolute need of the hour considering the rising levels of indoor air pollution. Clean air is a basic necessity required for good health and well being. Install an air purifier today and ensure healthy air in your space at all times.