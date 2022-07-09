Bake like a pro with these 5 best baking YouTube channels

If you find something magical about transforming simple kitchen ingredients into magnificent desserts, this article is for you. These best baking Youtube channels do what they do best by well, giving baking enthusiasts major baking inspiration.

Sure, regular recipes are cool too, but there’s something super satisfying about watching the entire process of a cake being baked from scratch. Whether you’re a pro baker or an amateur, YouTube is the holy grail for all baking fixes, tips, and hacks. Bookmark these popular baking YouTube channels to turn your kitchen into a full-fledged bakery.

Best baking Youtube channels to follow

Nigella Lawson

Packed with recipes, updates, useful tips, advice, books, and products, Nigella Lawson’s Youtube channel is a delight for all bakers, beginners and pros alike. Lawson is an English food writer and cook, and besides her own channel also makes frequent appearances on BBC, thanks to her portfolio of easy-to-recreate recipes. With a Guild of Food Writers Award and best-selling cookbooks, she’s best known for her come-hither, flirtatious way of cooking on her YouTube channel.

Reynold Poernomo

One of the best baking Youtube channels to follow is this one by MasterChef Australia alumnus, Reynold Poernomo. He has a way with desserts, and his artful out-of-the-norm creations here will wow you the same way it did with the judges on the show. On his channel, Reynold shares his expertise and guides his followers with approachable and doable recipes. If, however, you’re looking for more challenging recipes, he wouldn’t disappoint either.

Bake With Shivesh

One of the top Indian bakers on YouTube, Shivesh Bhatia is a godsend for all things baking. He not only shares amazing recipes, but also hacks, tips, and explanatory videos that will serve you well as a home baker. In fact, he will even tell you how to bake with a microwave. This is the perfect channel for beginners.

BBC

While it has tonnes of food recipes by celebrity chefs across the world, the baking recipes by the BBC deserve a separate article of their own. Expect everything from amateur recipes to complex recipes in their videos, making them one of the best baking YouTube channels around now.

Martha Stewart

A culinary legend in her own right, Martha Stewart needs no introduction. On her YouTube channel, she makes her crowd-pleasing desserts accessible for every home cook. Martha Bakes is a series that originally premiered on PBS, and has garnered a reputation for being one of the best baking YouTube channels out there, thanks to her expertise and of course, charm. From her cheesecake recipe and her four creative takes on it to a decadent s’more chocolate mousse recipe, this channel is a delight for all home bakers.

(Hero and featured image credit: Annie Spratt & Kim Daniels/Unsplash)