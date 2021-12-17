8 best Christmas candles that smell just like the holidays

Sure, you could put up the decorations and serve mulled wine all night, but few things truly put people in the mood for Christmas quite like the scent of pine, a crackling fireplace, or the warm aroma of cinnamon and spice.
And what easier and better way to get your entire house to smell like a festive treat than these jolly-scented, Christmas candles? They’ll easily put you and your guests in the festive spirit with their earthy, smoky, and spicy fragrances, long before you even get the turkey and carols going.
Some limited edition for the holidays (collectible jars!) while others staples that you’ll keep coming back for more, these luxurious, Christmas candles are the perfect home entertainment companion. The only problem now is deciding if you want your home to smell like a fresh pine forest, a hot mug of mulled wine, or a cozy warm fireplace. If you still can’t decide, make it all three.
Below, the best Christmas candles that smell just like the holidays:
What’s better than one Penhaligon candle? Four, of course. This festive season, the quintessentially British fragrance brand takes us on a journey east, with candles inspired by the Trade Route to capture you and your guests’ imaginations. Expect Maduro Leaf (a smoky and leathery candle reminiscent of a gentlemen’s club), Comoros Pearl (a candle inspired by island living), Roanoke Ivy (an ivy and red berries delight), and Ambar Stone (an olfactory interpretation of wealth and riches).
Available online, and at Penhaligon’s boutiques at ION Orchard, Raffles City Shopping Centre, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
We may not get many real Christmas trees here, but it doesn’t mean that your living space has to be deprived of the fresh, woody fragrance of pine. Diptyque’s Sapin is a limited edition scented candle that fills the house with aromatic mountain-pine accords and the smoky scent of an open fire. Presented in a speckled malachite-inspired glass jar with a gold lid, the candle promises to add festive cheer easily.
Inspired by the unforgettable scent of juicy, generously caramel-coated candy apples at a fair, this candle is warm, homely, and will set the festive mood easily. The candle comes housed in an exquisite lacquered jar that embodies the magic of Christmas.
This candle might be a tribute to the Indian tea ritual, but its warm, enveloping blend of spices, black tea leaves, and milk is perfect for Christmastime. Expect cosy notes of violet, incense, mate, guaiac wood, birch tree, ginger zest, clove buds and cardamom, in this one.
If you’ve always wondered what it was like to spend winter nights by a roaring fireplace in a luxurious ski cabin, give the Cedre 11 a go. Notes of woody cedar and smoky gaïac create a perfectly warm and intense aroma, perfect for an intimate evening at home with loved ones over the festive season.
The closest thing you’ll get to snow in Singapore is Snow City, but this limited edition candle will transport you to the powdery peaks of the Alps in no time. With hints of forest-fresh moss and delicate snowdrop petals, warmed by the richness of golden amber and luminous cardamom, this festive treat promises to immerse everyone in the festivities in no time. The British-made candle comes housed in a festive glass jar with a star-etched lid.
Taking cues from a traditional Christmas tree farm, the aptly-named Tree Farm Festival lends generous wafts of pine needle, cedar wood, vertiver, and musk to evoke the joy of picking out your very own tree and wreaths.
With the warm, woody aroma of cedar and incense, local brand Innerfyre’s Palo Santo Aromatherapy Candle is great for calming the mind and melting away stress and anxiety — the perfect scent to step into the new year with.