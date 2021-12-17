8 best Christmas candles that smell just like the holidays

Sure, you could put up the decorations and serve mulled wine all night, but few things truly put people in the mood for Christmas quite like the scent of pine, a crackling fireplace, or the warm aroma of cinnamon and spice.

And what easier and better way to get your entire house to smell like a festive treat than these jolly-scented, Christmas candles? They’ll easily put you and your guests in the festive spirit with their earthy, smoky, and spicy fragrances, long before you even get the turkey and carols going.

Some limited edition for the holidays (collectible jars!) while others staples that you’ll keep coming back for more, these luxurious, Christmas candles are the perfect home entertainment companion. The only problem now is deciding if you want your home to smell like a fresh pine forest, a hot mug of mulled wine, or a cozy warm fireplace. If you still can’t decide, make it all three.

(Hero and featured image: Diptyque & Penhaligon’s)

Below, the best Christmas candles that smell just like the holidays: