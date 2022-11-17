6 delicious coffee dessert recipes to try for your next caffeine fix

The best time of the year is here and it’s officially the season where you can enjoy your coffee as many times as you want. If you want to amp up things a bit, try your hand at these coffee desserts recipes at home to make your winter just a little bit warmer.

Desserts are a key to our heart. Add a dash of coffee to it, and you have the recipe for your own winter wonderland. Rich, decadent, sweet and slightly bitter, coffee desserts are perfect for those who are looking for a kick in their after-meal dessert. These recipes of coffee desserts use all forms of coffee – instant, freshly brewed filter coffee, cold brews, et al. Besides, these will make guests swoon, we promise.

Best coffee dessert recipes

Tiramisu

How can we talk about coffee desserts and not include tiramisu? Loaded with coffee, mascarpone and booze, let this classic Italian dessert find its way to your kitchens this winter.

Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Getting together the best of both worlds with a sugar kick and a caffeine kick, this coffee dessert recipe is not only easy to follow, but also give cookies that are 10/10 in the taste department. You will need instant coffee for this, which makes it all the more hassle-free.

Get the recipe here

Chocolate Glazed Espresso Cheesecake

A cheesecake itself is a crowd favourite. Add a dash of coffee to it, and it’s just cherry on the cake! The cheesecake is first baked New York-style and then chocolate glaze is poured over it and left to set. Win-win!

Get the recipe here

White Chocolate Mocha Cake

If you haven’t paired white chocolate and coffee before, this coffee dessert recipe is your cue. A mix of sweet white chocolate and espresso from instant coffee, the subtle flavours of this dessert just seamlessly blend together.

Espresso Brownies

All you need is six ingredients and voila, you have the best espresso brownies ready! If you believe that keeping things simple is the best way to go, this coffee dessert recipe is for you.

Classic French Opera Cake

Nothing tests the true baker in you more than a classic French opera cake. With six layers made of light almond sponge cake, coffee buttercream, and dark chocolate ganache, topped with a chocolate glaze, this one takes time and patience. But it’s all worth it.

Get the recipe here

(Hero and featured image credit: Sveta Zarzamora/Getty Images)