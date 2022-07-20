Lifestyle Asia
Home > Living > Home & Entertaining > The best gardening tools every plant parent should invest in
The best gardening tools every plant parent should invest in
Living
20 Jul 2022 02:00 PM

The best gardening tools every plant parent should invest in

Divya Arora
The best gardening tools every plant parent should invest in
Living
The best gardening tools every plant parent should invest in

Are you a plant parent who loves nurturing their houseplants? Is gardening a hobby that brings you peace and happiness? Is tending to the health and beauty of your home garden of utmost importance to you? If the answer to these questions is yes, we’ve got you covered. It is indeed essential for you to own the best gardening tools that aid you to manage your plants in the best way.

Maintaining your home garden all by yourself isn’t a day’s job. It needs constant attention, care and the best equipment to help you cater to your plants’ needs. Be it a nourishing compost, fresh new seeds or seedlings or basic tools like a spade, pruner or a garden fork, your gardening kit should really have it all. Apart from all the love and care, your plants need that perfect grooming after all.

Gardening tools not only make tending your garden easier but they also elevate the entire experience and beauty of it. For instance, the stunning Haws Watering Cans & Plant Mister Gift Set (Buy Now, US$118 at Anthropologie) can add an unparalleled charm to your repertoire of gardening equipment. And, not to forget the recently launched luxe Dior Gardening Set (Enquire Now at Dior) that takes it all a notch above.

The importance of having the right kind of gardening gear is non-negotiable, be it for your indoor plants and succulents or the outdoor backyard. And hence, to ensure that everyone with green fingers has access to the best tools for their home garden, we’ve curated a list of some of the best ones.

Check out the best gardening tools and equipment for your home garden

(Main Image Credit: Kaufmann Mercantile/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Valeria Ushakova/Pexels)

Jump To / Table of Contents

Barebones Living 3-Piece Garden Tool Set

1 /14

Barebones Living 3-Piece Garden Tool Set

Get ready to dig and prep your garden with this three-piece tool set by Barebones Living. It’s a stainless steel set including a hand trowel, a hori hori and a cultivator. While these tools are ideal for digging, prepping beds, planting bulbs and seedlings and turning and spreading soil, their wood handle finish makes them sturdier and easier to use.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

shop here
Hay Watering Can

2 /14

Hay Watering Can

Guess it’s time to add a minimalist yet classy watering can to your assortment of gardening tools and equipment. Made with weatherproof plastic, this watering can by Hay has a clean but functional design. Its intake doubles as a handle and an elongated spout for easy watering.

Image: Courtesy Selfridges

shop here
Berry & Bird Gardening Tool Set

3 /14

Berry & Bird Gardening Tool Set

With multifunctional tools that let you do a lot while maintaining your indoor garden, the gardening tool set by Berry and Bird is a great pick. The stainless steel tools have wooden handles that make the job easier. The set also comes with a free pair of gardening gloves.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

shop here
Fiskars Solid Trowel

4 /14

Fiskars Solid Trowel

Making planting and transplanting easier in flower beds and other narrow spaces is this hand trowel by Fiskars. It’s an extremely lightweight yet strong garden tool whose material does not corrode or age like a steel one. While it has a hanging hole at the end of the handle for easy storage, its blade can be sharpened for years to support its functioning.

Image: Courtesy Shopee

shop here
Haws Watering Can + Plant Mister Gift Set

5 /14

Haws Watering Can + Plant Mister Gift Set

Ask us what will make a gorgeous addition to your gardening equipment and we’d say this watering can and plant mister set by Haws. While the can is made from steel and topped with the signature Haws brass rose for gentle watering, the beautiful plant mister can be used for providing gentle showers to the terrariums, orchids and ferns. The set can easily be washed and cleaned with a damp cloth.

Image: Courtesy Anthropologie

shop here
Dior Gardening Set

6 /14

Dior Gardening Set

Fulfilling your need for all things plush and luxury is the Dior gardening set designed by Kim Jones that is absolutely on-the-go. The set contains a foldable seat made in black grained bull calfskin in their iconic saddle bag shape, a spade that’s suitable for digging and replanting and a standard leaf rake for raking and levelling the soil. The handles of the hand tools are embellished with the bull calfskin as well, adding a touch of exquisiteness to the set.

Image: Courtesy Dior

shop here
My Green Garden Gardening Gloves

7 /14

My Green Garden Gardening Gloves

Your gardening trove is incomplete without a pair of gloves and these ones by My Green Garden make for that perfect pick. Made with sheepskin leather and velvet, these gardening gloves are waterproof and puncture-resistant. Soft and comfortable to wear and work in, this durable pair has an elbow-length cuff to keep your arms safe and protect them from cuts and scratches.

Image: Courtesy Shopee

shop here
Transparent Drip Trays Set of 10

8 /14

Transparent Drip Trays Set of 10

Plant saucers are an essential especially if you have a lot of indoor plants. They keep the area clean, mess-free and also amp up the entire setting. Made with hiqh-quality, durable and recyclable material, these saucers are convenient to use and help hold the water from the plant pot drainage hole.

Image: Courtesy Shopee

shop here
Alaskar Gardening Apron

9 /14

Alaskar Gardening Apron

Tired of soiled clothes after every gardening session? Well, we’ve found you the solution in this gardening apron! It’s a full-size apron that’s also equipped with multiple deep pockets to hold your tools without having them falling out. While the outside of the apron is made with a khaki 600D oxford fabric, the inside adopts vinyl which is durable and water-resistant. The apron comes with buckles that can be adjusted accordingly.

Image: Courtesy Shopee

shop here
Grace Watering Hose

10 /14

Grace Watering Hose

Water your garden with this bright blue retractable rubber hose that’s 2.5 metres in size and can be stretched to 7.5 metres. Made of plastic rubber, its compact size and flexible yet durable design makes the functionality easy. This garden hose is soft enough to be tied into a knot without worrying about it breaking.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

shop here
Fiskars Garden Pruner

11 /14

Fiskars Garden Pruner

Pruning shears are used to regularly trim flowers, fruit trees, thicker branches, deadhead blooming plants and shrubs to maintain the overall health of the plants. And a hand pruner is one of the best allies you can invest in to take care of your houseplants. The Fiskars pruner comes in a very ergonomic design that makes clean cuts that are up to 24 millimetre in diameter. With a FibreComp handle and a soft grip, using this essential tool is super easy.

Image: Courtesy Selfridges

shop here
Véritable Smart Copper Indoor Garden

12 /14

Véritable Smart Copper Indoor Garden

Harvesting herbs at home is now easier with this Smart Copper Indoor Garden by Véritable that contains four lingots (herb blocks) – sweet basil, curly parsley, thyme and chives. It’s a smart garden that automatically adjusts the light intensity and distributes just the right amount of it to the plants. It also has an automatic watering system with a capacity of two litres.

Image: Courtesy Selfridges

shop here
MoMA Design Store Self Watering Planter

13 /14

MoMA Design Store Self Watering Planter

Say goodbye to over-watering or under-watering your plants with these innovative and ingenious self-watering pots that take care of your plant’s water needs. All you’ve got to do is fill the hand-blown glass reservoir with water and place the terracotta planter inside. Your plants will keep absorbing the water they need. They make a perfect addition to your window sills, work desks or coffee tables.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

shop here
Wind & Weather Gardening Combi-Seat with Removable Tool Bag

14 /14

Wind & Weather Gardening Combi-Seat with Removable Tool Bag

And it’s time to upgrade your gardening experience with this Combi-Seat with Removable Tool Bag from Wind & Weather. Its dual–function design lets you use it as a low-rise garden stool while the removable tool bag stores all your essential gardening tools neatly. The seat is comfortable to use and is crafted using durable steel and fabric that is outdoor-safe.

Image: Courtesy Wind & Weather

shop here
Home Gardening Gardening house plants gardening tools dior gardening kit
You might also like ...
Divya Arora
An old-school at heart with a taste for contemporary finery, Divya believes in making the best of both worlds. She's a happy-go-lucky person who spends her time reading, Zentangling, or binge-watching. Hogging food & dozing off often comes naturally to her. Also, chai!
Lifestyle Culture Entertainment Wellness
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.