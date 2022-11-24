Get into the holiday spirit with these home fragrances from Raffles City Singapore

It’s not truly the festive season until you’ve hung up those stockings, put up your Christmas tree, and tied the mistletoe in place. The only thing you’re missing? A home fragrance for the holiday season that’ll put you and your guest right into the festive spirit.

Whether your poison is a candle or diffuser, home fragrances are what differentiates a regular home from one that’s ready for a party to remember. A scent can, after all, evoke a particular place, time, or mood. Now that the countdown for the holidays has officially begun, what better way to start getting into the spirit of Christmas than by taking a trip to the newly revamped Raffles City Singapore?

Now packed with some of the world’s most loved beauty brands, the popular shopping mall is inarguably one of the best places in town to hit up for all your gift shopping and holiday prepping needs. Besides makeup and skincare, you’ll also find your favourite fragrance houses there, perfect for if you’re thinking about gifting both yourself and loved ones with luxurious scents for the home.

Here’s where you’ll find some of the best scented candles and diffusers at Raffles City for the festive season.