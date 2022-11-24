Get into the holiday spirit with these home fragrances from Raffles City Singapore

It’s not truly the festive season until you’ve hung up those stockings, put up your Christmas tree, and tied the mistletoe in place. The only thing you’re missing? A home fragrance for the holiday season that’ll put you and your guest right into the festive spirit.
Whether your poison is a candle or diffuser, home fragrances are what differentiates a regular home from one that’s ready for a party to remember. A scent can, after all, evoke a particular place, time, or mood. Now that the countdown for the holidays has officially begun, what better way to start getting into the spirit of Christmas than by taking a trip to the newly revamped Raffles City Singapore?
Now packed with some of the world’s most loved beauty brands, the popular shopping mall is inarguably one of the best places in town to hit up for all your gift shopping and holiday prepping needs. Besides makeup and skincare, you’ll also find your favourite fragrance houses there, perfect for if you’re thinking about gifting both yourself and loved ones with luxurious scents for the home.
Here’s where you’ll find some of the best scented candles and diffusers at Raffles City for the festive season.
Guerlain translates its savoir-faire to home fragrances this year with a collection of candles and diffusers that’ll fit right into any contemporary-chic home. Candles here encapsulate the magic of the holiday season within a black Art Deco-inspired jar, with six fragrances that’s inspired by everything from a winter’s evening spent by the fire, to a chic getaway along the shores of the Côte d’Azur, and a tender bouquet in the early spring. For a real showstopper, pick up the limited-edition Giant Scented Candle, which takes the dreamy scent of Encens d’Hiver to greater heights in its giant 2.3kg format.
Three diffusers in Figue Azur, Ylang d’Outremer, Encens d’Hiver are also available this festive season.
Acqua di Parma brings a whiff of la dolce vita to the home with three new home fragrances this year. Inspired by homely atmosphere, good food, and festive colours of Christmas, the candles and diffusers this year will infuse the home with plenty of yuletide joy.
Panettone, for example, takes cues from the traditional Milanese sweet bread to reveal scents of vanilla, candied fruit, and Acqua di Parma’s sun-drenched and citrusy Frutti d’Oro. Bosco brings the freshness of a wintry forest – think fir trees, pine needles and eucalyptus – into the home, while Magia del Camino is the perfect scent to bring family and friends together, especially since it’s inspired by a warm fireplace with notes of incense and amber.
The candles are available in the 200g format and the diffusers in the 180ml format. The Bosco fragrance is also available in two bigger sizes, the 500g candle with three wicks and the 500ml diffuser.
Diptyque knows how to create magic, but it’s dialling it up a few more notches this festive season. As the ultimate gift to fans, the cult favourite French brand has rolled out limited editions well worth collecting. Bring the festivities home with three of the season’s scented candles, Pine Tree (Sapin), Spark (Étincelles), and Snow (Neige), or go big with the giant Baies candle this season, which comes in a stunning black jar with hand-speckled spots of gold – an homage to the Milky Way.
For a touch of enchantment, reach for the limited edition lantern or candle carousel set – which projects dreamy dances of light when lit.
Anyone worth their luxury fragrance collection will know just how special Penhaligon’s fragrances are. The British perfumer wants to transport you to exotic locations seldom travelled with its Trade Route Candles. Ceylon Pekoe, for example, brings to mind the rolling hills of tea leaf plantations, with the aromatic freshness of light and dark tea accompanied by fragrant cardamom and the floral sweetness of Lily of the Valley.
Kumgan Rose, on the other hand, tethers between coolness and warmth with its ingenious blend of Sichuan pepper, earthy woods, luxurious saffron, and a touch of Turkish rose, creating a sensual, radiant, and majestic scent that even the most discerning of fragrance connoisseurs will love.
Now Shanghai Tang’s signature fragrance, Ginger Flower – inspired by an exotic white blossom that grows wild in Hong Kong every spring and summer – is a refreshing fragrance that’s subtle and beguiling, just like the flower itself. The sparkling blend takes flight with notes of leafy greens that trail into a floral aroma comprising lilac, jasmine, ylang-ylang, rosewood, and ginger flower, which lends a refreshing, almost citrusy scent. The iconic scent culminates with wood and musk accords, a warm finish that’s homely, calming, and welcoming.
Opt for the candle, and you’ll get an intricately patterned porcelain lid with gold-tone accents, as well as a crystal glass container. The candle itself is a work of art, so you’ll want to proudly display this one in your home. The diffuser set makes an equally lovely gift, with its beautifully printed glass container that’s adorned with gold-tone accents. The reed sticks here gently infuse your interior space with the well-loved fragrance.
It’s a white Christmas at Jo Malone London this year. The quintessentially British lifestyle brandc is heralding the festivities with candles infused with seasonal scents like White Moss & Snowdrop – a delicate welcoming scent of forest-fresh moss, amber, and cardamom – and Orange Bitters, a celebratory mix of sweet and bitter orange on a base of sensual sandalwood and amber.
Those who love the wild outdoors will enjoy Pine & Eucalyptus, which makes every day feel like Christmas morning. Other gifts worth splurging on include the iconic advent calendar and Limited-Edition Christmas Gift set – The House of Jo Malone London, which includes five favourites including Travel Candles, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash, English Pear & Freesia Room Spray and Lavender & Moonflower Pillow Mist.
Most of these enchanting fragrances are also available as candles and diffusers — perfect for gifting, or for bringing the festive spirit to the home before guests arrive.
Sophisticated and bespoke, the unique Maison 21G Reed Diffuser subtly envelopes any living space with a choice of two natural haute-couture scents, which seamlessly come together to create a fragrance that’s truly yours. From blissfully relaxing fragrances to vibrant, sensual, or invigorating ambiences, the intimate blending process allows you to unleash your inner home scent designer by personalising the perfume of each room according to your mood.