This is how to make a Gin & Juice, according to gin-specialty bar Cin Cin

While the Gin & Tonic may be one of the world’s most dependable cocktails you can have at any bar (what could go wrong with only two ingredients?), the versatile spirit has also found itself at the centre of many other experimental creations across the board.

In Singapore, we’re convinced that no one really does gin like Cin Cin.

The local bar is dedicated to the juniper berry-based spirit, with 200 different types of gin that range from popular to lesser-known, and by both well-known labels and boutique distillers. Here, the 75-seater locale allows guests to take their pick from a list of their signature gin-based cocktails. If you’re a gin-enthusiast, the bar is also more than happy to put together a flight of their best for you.

Back before the pandemic, when travel was possible, Cin Cin’s head bartender Fadly Sujebto made a trip up north to visit the Kyrö distillery in Finland. There, he fell in love with the Gin & Juice and the rest is history. To accommodate to Singapore’s sweltering heat, this version also introduces the use of SodaStream for an invigorating twist.

Gin & Juice (Image credit: Cin Cin)

Sofa seats at Cin Cin (Image credit: Cin Cin)

There’s a reason why this classic cocktail has a Snoop Dogg song named after it. Here’s how to make Cin Cin’s popular, smooth-sipping Gin & Juice, and all the ingredients you’ll need for it.

What you’ll need:

30 ml Kyrö Dark Gin

10 ml Home-made Honey Cinnamon*

45 ml Cloudy Apple Juice

(Optional) SodaStream

* Home-made Honey Cinnamon ingredients:

200ml Honey

100 ml Water

30g Cinnamon Stick

15ml Vanilla Extract

Directions:

Start by making the Honey Cinnamon. Mix the honey and the water in a pot, before adding the cinnamon stick and putting it over the stove on medium heat. Bring to boil and turn off the heat before adding the vanilla extract. Once cooled, remove the cinnamon stick and store the syrup into a bottle before refrigerating it. The syrup can be kept for about two months.

To assemble the Gin & Juice, simply add all the ingredients together. For some extra fizz, pour the concoction into a SodaStream bottle (soda water isn’t recommended as it will dilute the flavour) and serve after a four-hour chill in the fridge. Those who aren’t using a SodaStream can simply pour the cocktail into an iced glass.

If you still prefer to leave your cocktails to the professional, don’t fret. The Gin & Juice is available at Cin Cin, located at 100 Peck Seah St, Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore 079333. Diners can enjoy the refreshing cocktail for a neat S$16++ during their Gin Fever hours (Monday to Friday 5pm – 8pm and Saturday 3pm – 8pm), or they can have it delivered in a 3-pax bottle at S$42.

