With Negroni Week 2021 coming up soon — for the uninitiated, that’s 13 — 19 September 2021 — we’re marking the festivities with a classic Negroni recipe to keep you inebriated throughout your time at home.
The widely-accepted tale of the drink is set in Florence during the early 20th century. The protagonist? The fearless Italian Count Camillo Negroni. It is said that while he was at Bar Casoni in Florence, he demanded that the bartender strengthen his favorite cocktail, the Americano, by using gin to replace the usual soda water. The bartender also used an orange peel instead of a lemon slice to further differentiate the Count’s drink.
Whether the story’s true or not, the fact remains that this century-old drink has cemented its place alongside a pantheon of classics like the Martini and the Manhattan.
Now, the three-ingredient drink is a staple in any cocktail aficionado’s list for many reasons: it’s refreshingly bitter, complete with deep, dark fruit sweetness and hints of juniper and coriander. Plus points for how simple it is to make too.
There’s been countless of frenzied experimentations to the drink, but nothing beats a classic recipe. Here’s how to make the iconic Negroni, and all the ingredients you’ll need for it.
What you’ll need:
30 ml (1 part) Campari
30 ml(1 part) Gin
30 ml (1 part) sweet red Vermouth
1 orange slice to garnish
Directions:
Mix liquid ingredients together and pour over a prepared glass with plenty of fresh ice. Stir with plenty of ice to dilute and bring the temperature down — no shaking — then garnish an orange slice and serve.
(Hero and featured image credit: cottonbro from Pexels)
The first, most essential ingredient you’ll need to get in your Negroni? Campari Bitter, of course. Bitter, spicy and sweet all at the same time, this apéritif forms the foundation of any Negroni you’re making, classic or not.
When it comes to red vermouth, we find ourselves gravitating towards the Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth. The amber liquid beckons with warm aromas of bitter coffee, cinnamon and candied fruits, before enveloping your palate with fruity, woody notes. Great on its own with ice or in a — surprise, surprise — glass of Negroni.
More likely than not, you’ll find most bartenders using Tanqueray London Dry Gin when they’re mixing a classic Negroni for you at the bar. Compared to other gins in the market that spotlight citrus notes and additional spice botanicals, the Tanqueray London Dry Gin is a drier, more juniper-forward option for your cocktail.
That being said, the Bulldog London Dry Gin is also a great alternative for those looking for stronger floral notes on the nose. It is also a little thinner in terms of flavour, which will help to highlight the taste of Campari and Vermouth while bringing in hints of juniper, angelica and citrus to the cocktail.
The ingredients and methods for making a classic glass of Negroni might be relatively easy, but what’s the point of living in the 21st century if there isn’t a quicker, easier way of serving a glass? Campari’s got your back with the perfect solution: the Campari Negroni Ready-To-Serve. It’s made with exact recipe we’ve listed here, except all you need to do is to pour it over ice and you’ll be set for the night.