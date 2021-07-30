With Negroni Week 2021 coming up soon — for the uninitiated, that’s 13 — 19 September 2021 — we’re marking the festivities with a classic Negroni recipe to keep you inebriated throughout your time at home.

The widely-accepted tale of the drink is set in Florence during the early 20th century. The protagonist? The fearless Italian Count Camillo Negroni. It is said that while he was at Bar Casoni in Florence, he demanded that the bartender strengthen his favorite cocktail, the Americano, by using gin to replace the usual soda water. The bartender also used an orange peel instead of a lemon slice to further differentiate the Count’s drink.

Whether the story’s true or not, the fact remains that this century-old drink has cemented its place alongside a pantheon of classics like the Martini and the Manhattan.

(Image credit: Negroni Week 2020)

Now, the three-ingredient drink is a staple in any cocktail aficionado’s list for many reasons: it’s refreshingly bitter, complete with deep, dark fruit sweetness and hints of juniper and coriander. Plus points for how simple it is to make too.

There’s been countless of frenzied experimentations to the drink, but nothing beats a classic recipe. Here’s how to make the iconic Negroni, and all the ingredients you’ll need for it.

What you’ll need:

30 ml (1 part) Campari

30 ml(1 part) Gin

30 ml (1 part) sweet red Vermouth

1 orange slice to garnish

Directions:

Mix liquid ingredients together and pour over a prepared glass with plenty of fresh ice. Stir with plenty of ice to dilute and bring the temperature down — no shaking — then garnish an orange slice and serve.

(Hero and featured image credit: cottonbro from Pexels)