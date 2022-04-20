Diptyque is selling the full range of City Candles worldwide for a limited time

Travel borders might have opened up but if you’re still iffy about boarding that flight, you’re not alone. If you prefer to sit back but still want to experience your favourite destinations, you’re in luck, because Diptyque is offering its complete range of City Candles so you can travel the world without leaving your couch.

A purveyor of luxury candles since its founding in 1961, Diptyque has used its know-how in fine fragrances to craft some of the most sought-after (read: cult) candles in the world (read: Baies). Its City Collection follows the same concept, each of which take inspiration from a top destination and encompasses its very essence within an eye-catching jar.

The only caveat though, was that these city exclusives were only available in their respective cities. The Parisian brand, however, will do away with these “borders” by offering the full collection online and in boutiques from 21 April — 1 May 2022. Given their exclusivity, these City Candles will likely not be in stock for long, so get your wallets ready.

Below, a quick guide to each of the 10 Diptyque City Candles: