Diptyque transforms its iconic BAIES candle for a good cause this Black Friday

26 Nov 2021 11:40 AM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Black Friday might be a time for frantic shopping but Diptyque wants to inspire a quiet moment or two this weekend with its BAIES candle — better yet, if it’s this limited edition Black Friday one.

Available only for four days from 26 — 29 November 2021, the BAIES Black Candle will see the famous home fragrance housed within an impossibly chic black jar, adorned with the historic Basile pattern, a graphic design inspired by the veins of hard stones on the walls of the first Diptyque boutique at 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain.

diptyque baies black candle

Light this baby up and you’ll get the same wafts of rose bouquets and the tangy coolness of freshly picked blackcurrant berries that you’ve become so familiar with.

But the BAIES Black Candle isn’t just a pretty face (and scent); Diptyque will donate 15 percent of the sales of this special edition to a timely cause, the Solidarity Fund for the response to Covid-19. The organisation supports WHO’s efforts in fighting the pandemic, and works with partners to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, protect the vulnerable, and accelerate equitable access to new COVID-19 tools.

diptyque baies black candle

The Limited Edition BAIES Black Candle (SGD$115) will only be available at the Diptyque boutique at Takashimaya S.C, and Escentials’ e-store here.

