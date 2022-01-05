These double chocolate peppermint cookies will use up all your leftover candy canes

Once December hits, there’s a good chance your pantry suddenly becomes jam-packed with candy canes and your calendar gets booked up with holiday parties. One way to put all those minty sticks to good use and win your upcoming (COVID-safe) cookie swaps? Whip up a batch of these chocolate peppermint cookies.

Made with cocoa powder, dark chocolate chips, peppermint extract, and candy canes, these festive treats are practically guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth — and maybe even freshen up your breath. Plus, the chocolate peppermint cookies feature a few better-for-you ingredients, including coconut sugar, a sweetener made from coconut trees that has a lower glycemic index than table sugar.

Meaning it doesn’t increase blood sugar levels as rapidly or as much as its counterpart, according to an article published by Michigan State University. The bite-sized desserts also contain whole-wheat flour, which offers more fibre and iron than standard white flour, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Ready to treat your tastebuds to the finest flavours of the season without the major sugar rush? Break out your mixing bowls and start making these chocolate peppermint cookies, stat.

Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Makes: 22 cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup coconut oil, softened

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/4 cup cane sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons peppermint extract

1 egg

1/4 cup and 1 tablespoon almond milk

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

3 large candy canes, crushed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (176 degrees Celsius). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flours, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a large mixing bowl, beat together the coconut oil, coconut sugar, and cane sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. To the oil and sugar mixture, add the peppermint extract, egg, and almond milk. Beat together until well combined. Slowly add the dry mixture into the wet, mixing with a rubber spatula just until combined. Fold in the chocolate chips. Form 22 balls of dough and place them on the baking sheet. Gently flatten the cookies with your hands or the bottom of a cup. Evenly sprinkle the crushed candy canes on top of each cookie, gently pressing the candy down into the cookies. Bake cookies until the bottoms are lightly browned, about 8 to 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.

Nutrition facts per cookie: 100 calories, 4g fat, 3g saturated fat, 15g carbs, 1g fibre, 10g sugar, 1g protein

