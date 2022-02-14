Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast recipe is the tastiest snack you’ll ever make

Most pizza lovers firmly believe that there’s nothing like the real deal. Even though Hailey Bieber would probably agree — her “favourite kinda date night” features pizza delivery, after all — she also has a quick and easy pizza toast recipe for those times when she’d rather DIY.

Bieber demonstrated her go-to recipe in a post on TikTok on Sunday that’s already racked up 2.2 million views. It’s an ideal recipe for when you want to put forth a moderate amount of effort. While it’s somewhat involved, it’s still a lot easier than making pizza dough from scratch. Bieber warms her marinara sauce in a pan, hand grates her parmesan, and drizzles on truffle oil in several layers, small steps that no doubt make the finished product taste like something special.

It does in fact taste delicious, at least judging by comments on the video from TikTok users who have already tried it. “I just made this and it was incredible!!” wrote @ivy_renee. “my new fav meal” User @georgia_smith381 chimed in, “I tried it, can confirm that it’s amazing ?.” Don’t be surprised if this recipe becomes the new Gigi Hadid pasta.

Since Bieber’s recipe is a piece of toast, in essence, eating it for breakfast would totally be fair game. And you could easily modify her recipe for your preferences by swapping in a different type of bread or cheese or adding pesto, pepperoni, fresh basil, etc. (Just please don’t ruin this with pineapple, k?)

If you’d prefer to try following Bieber’s recipe to a T, you can find the steps she takes in her video below. She doesn’t share exact measurements of her ingredients, so follow your heart.

Hailey Bieber’s Pizza Toast Recipe

Ingredients

Tomato

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt

Sourdough bread

Truffle oil

Burrata cheese

Marinara sauce

Parmesan cheese

Oregano

Red pepper flakes

Directions

Preheat oven to 190° Celsius. Cut a tomato into seven slices. Place the slices on a plate and top with a generous layer of olive oil, some lemon juice, and salt. Allow to marinate. Meanwhile, butter seven slices of sourdough bread on both sides. Top one side of each piece of bread with a generous drizzle of truffle oil. Toast each slice of bread on a stovetop until golden on both sides. Top each slice of toast with a chunk of burrata cheese. Top each slice of toast with one of the slices of tomatoes dressed in olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. Warm of a few spoonfuls of marinara sauce in a pan. Drizzle more truffle oil onto each slice of toast. Bake on an aluminium foil-lined baking sheet until the burrata is slightly melty. Sprinkle each piece of toast with freshly-grated parmesan cheese, then return to oven until the parmesan is melted. Top each piece of toast with a spoonful of warmed marinara sauce, more freshly-grated parmesan cheese, oregano, and red pepper flakes.

