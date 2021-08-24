How to make a Nes-Lo Martini, according to local bar Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall

You’re certainly not going to find finance-bros in blazers at Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall.

With a name that harkens back to a local kopitiam, you can already tell this watering hole was made to be an approachable, dressed-down locale for a relaxed night (or day!) out.

The local bar concept and name stems from Singaporean barman Sam Wong, formerly of Jigger & Pony. Every part of the bar is decidedly localised — from a food menu featuring XO Carrot Cake to cocktail names like Pandan Daiquiri and Ju Hua Cha (read: Chrysanthemum tea in English), you’re going to want to grab a few friends so that you can try everything on the menu.

But if you wanted to try your hand at making one of these local-inspired concoctions (it’s Singapore’s birthday month, after all), we managed to grab hold of a recipe from their cocktail menu, a new drink influenced by the colloquial “Nes-Lo” concoction from local kopitiams. It’s like an Espresso Martini, only made better with a masterful blend of chocolatey Milo and bold Nanyang coffee.

(Image credit: Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall)

Here’s how to make the brand-new Nes-Lo Martini from Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, and all the ingredients you’ll need for it.

What you’ll need:

30ml Grey Goose Vodka

1.5 Tablespoon Milo Ganache*

20ml Kopi O (or Strong Cold Brew)

1 Egg Yolk

Milk Chocolate Wafer (to garnish)

* Milo Ganache ingredients:

100g Milo Powder

75g Full Cream Milk

30g Butter

20g Caster Sugar

Directions:

Start by making the Milo Ganache. Heat the full cream milk in a pot, before adding in the milo powder and sugar. Stir to dissolve. Once the mixture has thickened, add in the butter and stir to incorporate. Leave the mixture to cool.

To assemble Nes-Lo Martini, simply add all the ingredients together, shake with ice (a gym shaker works here), and strain into a cold martini glass. Garnish with a milk chocolate wafer.

If you still prefer to leave your cocktails to the professional, don’t fret. The Nes-lo Martini is available at Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, located at 12 Haji Ln, Singapore 189205. The bar is open from 12 – 10.30 pm daily.