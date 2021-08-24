How to make a Nes-Lo Martini, according to local bar Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall

You’re certainly not going to find finance-bros in blazers at Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall.
With a name that harkens back to a local kopitiam, you can already tell this watering hole was made to be an approachable, dressed-down locale for a relaxed night (or day!) out.
The local bar concept and name stems from Singaporean barman Sam Wong, formerly of Jigger & Pony. Every part of the bar is decidedly localised — from a food menu featuring XO Carrot Cake to cocktail names like Pandan Daiquiri and Ju Hua Cha (read: Chrysanthemum tea in English), you’re going to want to grab a few friends so that you can try everything on the menu.
But if you wanted to try your hand at making one of these local-inspired concoctions (it’s Singapore’s birthday month, after all), we managed to grab hold of a recipe from their cocktail menu, a new drink influenced by the colloquial “Nes-Lo” concoction from local kopitiams. It’s like an Espresso Martini, only made better with a masterful blend of chocolatey Milo and bold Nanyang coffee.
Here’s how to make the brand-new Nes-Lo Martini from Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, and all the ingredients you’ll need for it.
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Grey Goose Vodka
- 1.5 Tablespoon Milo Ganache*
- 20ml Kopi O (or Strong Cold Brew)
- 1 Egg Yolk
- Milk Chocolate Wafer (to garnish)
* Milo Ganache ingredients:
- 100g Milo Powder
- 75g Full Cream Milk
- 30g Butter
- 20g Caster Sugar
Directions:
Start by making the Milo Ganache. Heat the full cream milk in a pot, before adding in the milo powder and sugar. Stir to dissolve. Once the mixture has thickened, add in the butter and stir to incorporate. Leave the mixture to cool.
To assemble Nes-Lo Martini, simply add all the ingredients together, shake with ice (a gym shaker works here), and strain into a cold martini glass. Garnish with a milk chocolate wafer.
If you still prefer to leave your cocktails to the professional, don’t fret. The Nes-lo Martini is available at Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, located at 12 Haji Ln, Singapore 189205. The bar is open from 12 – 10.30 pm daily.
You can’t talk about vodka without mentioning Grey Goose. The popular spirit is everything you’d want in a vodka — crisp, clean, smooth, and laced with a gentle sweetness from the wheat. Want to make your Nes-lo martini stronger? We won’t tell anyone if you decided to pour in a little more.
What’s a local twist on a cocktail without some childhood snacks? The garnish for the Nes-Lo Martini is the Apollo Milk Chocolate Wafer, a nostalgic snack recognisable by its bright red metallic packaging.
While the use of Kopi-O would certainly enhance the drink, not everyone can appreciate its intense bitterness. This refreshing cold brew option from Cedele comes complete with bold flavours and low acidity that’ll sit well for those without an aptitude for robust caffeine notes.
You can most certainly drink out of a regular glass, but if you’d like to spice up the aesthetics of the drink, then maybe you’d like to consider getting a proper Martini glass. These versatile glasses aren’t just for Martinis: it’s also perfect for cocktails like the Manhattan, Cosmopolitan or even a Gimlet or two.
Not all of us are aspiring cocktail or mocktail makers at home, so an entire cocktail shaker set with all the bells and whistles can come across as a little “too much”. If that sounds like you, then this basic cocktail shaker kit will be perfect for you. It even comes with a handy 20ml/40ml measuring jigger to measure your ingredients with ease.