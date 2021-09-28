Nespresso’s new Vertuo Next machine promises to start every morning right

If you’re anything like us, then chances are you’re already on your third caffeine fix today.

Coffee can make or break your day, but before you accuse us of being dramatic, just imagine what waking up to a sub-par cuppa Joe in the morning would do to your mood. For those who want consistently good coffee each time, Nespresso has been one of the best ways of ensuring that you’re never confronted with the frustration of a bad brew, especially at the start of a busy day.

In keeping with their commitment of making us all experts (no training required), the Swiss-based firm has launched the Vertuo Next, a machine that wants to elevate the coffee-making experience even further at home. Along with it, expect eight additional Vertuo coffee capsules that will empower a new generation of home baristas.

This means that you’ll now be able to replicate that café experience — crema and all — that you so miss from lockdowns and restrictions at any time of the day, whether it’s first thing in the morning, or as a little treat after dinner.

The Vertuo system in the Vertuo Next uses an innovative Centrifusion™ extraction technology, which alongside the extended range of coffee capsules allow for different coffee styles that range from an espresso to a large cup. Combined with barcode recognition tech, the system is able to adjust the brewing parameters for a specific capsule. Factors such as temperature, quantity of water and rotation speed are pre-calibrated and automated — just as how a real barista would. All you have to do is decide which coffee you feel like having.

Yes, we’re all creatures of habit and chances are you already have a Nespresso flavour that you can’t live without. If you’re feeling adventurous, however, the Nespresso Vertuo Next offers an expanded coffee menu comprising 30 blends for any taste and occasion. Sure you can have your intense espresso, but now you can also enjoy longer coffees (150-230ml), single-origin brews, and even iced coffee and other flavoured options. There’s even a Carafe Pour-Over Style (535ml) that can be shared with family.

The eight new blends here include Il Caffe for the classic Italian espresso experience, Orafio, which offers warm cereal and caramel notes, and Toccanto, an aromatically floral blend of Latin American Arabicas. For the caffeine-intolerant, three new decaf blends can also be had.

Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, the Nespresso Vertuo Next promises to be a sustainable option, and is made from more than 50-percent recycled plastics. Even its recyclable packaging is made out of 99.5 percent recycled material. The updated tech in this machine also means that the machine operates on a smaller footprint, with a two-minute auto shut off and quick 30-second heat up time.

All Nespresso coffee capsules here are also made from aluminium, which is an infinitely recyclable material. As always, Nespresso encourages users to return their used capsules for recycling, which are then given second life as coasters, pens, or even brooches.

The Vertuo Next machines available in Singapore in Cherry Red, Dark Grey and Rich Brown and are priced from S$328 onwards.

