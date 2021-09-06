Off-White makes dining at home cool again with limited edition Ginori 1735 tableware

After conquering your wardrobe and shoe closet, Virgil Abloh and his label Off-White have their sights set on your dining table.

And it’s not with IKEA either. This latest collaboration will see them team up with Ginori 1735 instead to create every hypebeast’s dream dining situation.

The Italian home decor maker, which has been in the fine porcelain business since, well, 1735, will marry its late-baroque Florentine aesthetics with the label’s contemporary streetwear culture for the limited edition set of tableware. This means that you can expect your serving platters, dinner plates, teapot, and teacup saucer set to feature graffiti and drawings on pure white porcelain.

“This is a collection for the modern dining room – whether formal in a home, a millennial apartment, or simply a dorm room. The imposition of the modernity of a logo and graffiti art with the respected house of Ginori 1735 is proof that good design can live on forever,” said Abloh.

Hungry collectors who can’t wait to dine with the set will have to head to Off-White’s Milan store during the Milan Salon del Mobile Design Fair this year, where the ground floor will be transformed into Abloh’s vision for what a contemporary home should look like.

Otherwise, you’ll have to head to Off-White and Ginori 1735’s online stores, or visit the latter’s Milan flagship store yourself to pick up a set. Scroll down for a look at all the pieces.

(All images: Off-White)