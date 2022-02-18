Recipe: how to make real Mee Siam by Malay food expert Khir Johari

In our interview with the author Khir Johari, he talked about how the names of dishes were influenced by its source. Mee Siam is perhaps one of the oldest, and best examples.

A creation birthed from the Nusantara Kitchen of Kampong Gelam, Mee Siam was named after Siam (what Thailand was previously known as) to reflect where the rice vermicelli used in this dish came from.

According to Johari, there are three versions of Mee Siam: dry Mee Siam, which uses thicker strands of noodles and probably the most common form today. There’s also Mee Siam Kĕring, a disappearing variant that combines thinner noodle strands with clotted coconut cream. The third, which we cover in the recipe below, is called Mee Siam Bĕrkuah, or Mee Siam with gravy, which is Johari’s “perennial favourite.”

Recipe: real Mee Siam by Khir Johari

Recipe by Mariam Mohamad from “The Food of Singapore Malays by Khir Johari.”

Ingredients

Serves 6

400g Rice vermicelli (soaked till soft then strained)

1/2 cup cooking oil

200g Fermented soybean (taucho) (rinsed and strained)

200g Beansprouts

150g Kuchai (Chinese chives)

1/2 Tablespoon salt

To grind

Part A:

100g Dried chilli (pre-soaked)

3 Large red onions

4 Cloves garlic

Part B:

100g Dried prawns (pre-soaked)

100g Medium-sized fresh prawns (cut into small pieces)

Garnish

200g Firm tofu (small-cubed and fried)

6 Hard-boiled eggs

50g Kuchai (in 1 cm cuts)

50g Calamansi limes

Enough sambal tumis (see Nasi Lĕmak recipe in the book)

Gravy

Part A (to grind):

3 Large red onions

6 Shallots

4 Cloves garlic

1/2 Stalks dried chilli

1/2 Cup water

Part B (to fine-grind):

65g Dried prawns

1/4 Cup water

Part C (to fine-grind):

90g Medium-sized fresh prawns

1/4 Cup water

1/2 Cup cooking oil

200g Fermented soybean (rinsed and strained)

120g Peanuts (toasted, skin removed, and finely ground)

2 Stalks lemongrass (crushed)

20g Asam gĕlugor

7 Tablespoons (heaped) sugar

1.5 Litres water

2 Tablespoons (level) salt

Directions

First we make the vermicelli base. In a wok, heat up the cooking oil. Fry the finely ground Part A ingredients till fragrant over a medium fire. Add in Part B. Fry together for 3 minutes.

Next, combine the fermented soybean and salt into the mix and stir-fry well. Place the vermicelli into the wok and with the help of two spatulas, dig in from the sides and lift up the mixture in the middle, coating the vermicelli with the base along the way. Repeat this action while ensuring minimal noodle breakage. Finally, add in the beansprouts and Chinese chives. Mix gently into the tender vermicelli.

Now for the gravy. In a medium-sized pot, heat up the cooking oil. Sauté ground ingredients from Part A until fragrant and the oil separates. Combine Parts B and C into the mixture. Mix well for a minute. Then add in the fermented soybean (best partially mashed up). Add in the water, sugar and salt. Flavour the broth with lemongrass and asam gelugor. Before it boils, add in the ground peanuts. Let it boil over medium heat for about 10 minutes.

To assemble, place some mee in a serving bowl. Scoop enough piping hot broth over the mee. Garnish it with tofu, cut chives, egg halves, calamansi and a dollop of sambal tumis.

The second print of “The Food of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through the Archipelago” by Khir Johari is scheduled to reach bookstores by the third week of March 2022. Alternatively, get it on Amazon.