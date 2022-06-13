Disney to launch online store shopDisney for fans in Singapore, Malaysia

Disney fans in Singapore and Malaysia have a special reason to rejoice, as the Walt Disney Company South East Asia, is set to launch shopDisney in the two countries, on 14 June.

Fans can lay their hands on everything under the Disney umbrella, including Star Wars and Marvel merchandise besides items connected to Disney and Pixar.

A curated selection of items inspired by Disney’s brands including collectibles, adult fashion and accessories, home decor, stationery, gifts, and toys will be available for purchase.

“shopDisney’s roll-out in Southeast Asia showcases our continued commitment to the region, expanding our retail offerings to meet consumers where they are – online,” said Dan Dossa, The Walt Disney Company’s Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Products South East Asia, India and MENA.

“An extension of Disney’s storytelling, shopDisney introduces new ways for fans in the region to connect with their favourite characters, bringing the magic closer to home,” Dossa added.

Disney said in a statement that shoppers on shopDisney can expect a reduced delivery time and weekly new arrivals to the store.

What’s on shopDisney for Singapore, Malaysia shoppers

There will be over 1,000 products available for purchase online on shopDisney, which is a one-stop e-commerce destination for authentic Disney products.

Among the products are spirit jerseys, office gear, and limited-edition dolls. Merchandise inspired by Marvel franchise movies and shows such as Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Hawkeye (2021) will also be available.

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction limited edition series and Disney x COACH collection will be available for shoppers in Singapore and Malaysia on shopDisney.

Fans of Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse can pick their choice of contemporary homeware inspired by the iconic Disney characters.

Disney nuiMOs plush toys will also be available

The shopDisney in Singapore and Malaysia will also sell Disney nuiMOs plush toys, which were first launched in Japan. The pocket-sized toys can be dressed up according to the owner’s personal choice and mood.

Disney said that the platform will stock other exclusive ranges designed by The Disney Store Japan, including the Sakura series.

The first collections will go live on shopDisney.sg (Singapore) and shopdisney.asia/my (Malaysia) at 8:00 am SGT/MYT.

(Main and Featured image credit: Disney)