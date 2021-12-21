This simple squid recipe pairs perfectly with a bottle of Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay

It’s just a couple days to Christmas, and you’ve promised to cook for that special someone — except you’re a whirlwind in the kitchen and nothing in your repertoire screams “fancy home-cooked dinners at home.”

Fret not, we’ve got just the recipe for you.

Scott Huggins, Head Chef of Penfolds Magill Estate Restaurant, has designed a beautiful squid recipe that’ll have heads turning in just six simple steps, best paired with a bottle of Penfolds’ Bin 311 Chardonnay for the ultimate dinner set-up. According to Penfolds Global Ambassador Jamie Sach, “Bin 311 is a contemporary chardonnay, with cool climate credentials and subtle integrated oak. The citrus aromatics are perfect for seafood, while the racy palate has the freshness to balance out the saltiness of the grilled squid.”

Here’s how to make this simple squid recipe from Scott Huggins, and all the ingredients you’ll need:

Scott Huggins, Head Chef of Penfolds Magill Estate Restaurant

Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay

What you’ll need:

2 squid tubes, cleaned and scored

1 fennel, thinly shaved (works best with a mandoline)

1/4 red onion, finely sliced

150g blanced almonds, soaked in water overnight

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt

Method:

1. To make the fennel salad, the fennel, red onion into a bowl and dress with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt.

2. Place the almonds and the water they have soaked in overnight in pot. Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes.

3. Strain the almonds while reserving the cooking water. Blitz the almonds in a blender or food processor, while adding small amounts of cooking water to create desired puree consistency. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and salt to taste.

4. Coat the squid tubes in a drizzle of olive oil and salt. Cook it in a very hot pan, placing the sacred side down. Flip the squid after 30 seconds.

5. When the squid starts to curl, remove it from the grill.

6. To plate, spread the almond puree and place the fennel salad on top. Add the squid on the side and serve.

This recipe serves two.