This simple squid recipe pairs perfectly with a bottle of Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay

It’s just a couple days to Christmas, and you’ve promised to cook for that special someone — except you’re a whirlwind in the kitchen and nothing in your repertoire screams “fancy home-cooked dinners at home.”
Fret not, we’ve got just the recipe for you.
Scott Huggins, Head Chef of Penfolds Magill Estate Restaurant, has designed a beautiful squid recipe that’ll have heads turning in just six simple steps, best paired with a bottle of Penfolds’ Bin 311 Chardonnay for the ultimate dinner set-up. According to Penfolds Global Ambassador Jamie Sach, “Bin 311 is a contemporary chardonnay, with cool climate credentials and subtle integrated oak. The citrus aromatics are perfect for seafood, while the racy palate has the freshness to balance out the saltiness of the grilled squid.”
Here’s how to make this simple squid recipe from Scott Huggins, and all the ingredients you’ll need:
What you’ll need:
2 squid tubes, cleaned and scored
1 fennel, thinly shaved (works best with a mandoline)
1/4 red onion, finely sliced
150g blanced almonds, soaked in water overnight
Olive oil
Lemon juice
Salt
Method:
1. To make the fennel salad, the fennel, red onion into a bowl and dress with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt.
2. Place the almonds and the water they have soaked in overnight in pot. Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes.
3. Strain the almonds while reserving the cooking water. Blitz the almonds in a blender or food processor, while adding small amounts of cooking water to create desired puree consistency. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and salt to taste.
4. Coat the squid tubes in a drizzle of olive oil and salt. Cook it in a very hot pan, placing the sacred side down. Flip the squid after 30 seconds.
5. When the squid starts to curl, remove it from the grill.
6. To plate, spread the almond puree and place the fennel salad on top. Add the squid on the side and serve.
This recipe serves two.
The Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay is a beautiful, refreshing white wine that’ll pair well with many dishes. After eight-months of maturation in French oak barriques, the pale-gold liquid exudes a citrus-forward taste on the palate that’s framed by white stone fruit flavours, which results in an elegant, extremely drinkable pour.
While you can slice through your fennel with a knife, we’re not sure if we have that sort of skills (or time) in the kitchen. Here’s where a mandoline comes in handy. They are quick, efficient and they help cut through your items in a uniform manner — this one even comes with safety features so you won’t have to fret while using it.
Presentation is half the battle won when it comes to dinner, so be sure to take extra care when it comes to your tableware. These Nordic-style ceramic options are classy and versatile, plus they come in four different colours for you to choose from.