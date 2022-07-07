Recipe: How to make NAE:UM’s chef Louis Han’s traditional baek kimchi

The history of kimchi, the quintessential Korean side dish, dates back to over 3,000 years ago, when Koreans needed a way to preserve vegetables to survive the harsh winter. There are about 200 kimchi varieties today, and every family has their own recipe and way of making it.

For Korean chef Louis Han, founder of NAE:UM restaurant, a family favourite is baek kimchi (white kimchi), which he learnt to make from his grandmother. In the typical way of traditional Asian cooking, his grandmother never had a fixed recipe and did not like giving step-by-step instructions.

“To her, the process is instinctive,” says Han. “Hence this recipe is my own reverse engineering, based on taste and observation of the ingredients she tosses in through her ‘gut feel’.”

He prepares large quantities of baek kimchi fortnightly at NAE:UM, for the signature somyeon (buckwheat noodles) dish, as well as with a rice course as part of the banchan (small side dishes). “I find the kimchi-making process calming – not sure if my kitchen team feels the same though!” he jokes. Han has also adjusted the measurements of ingredients in his recipe over time to accommodate the climate in Singapore.

“Preserving heritage recipes is very important because without our past we don’t have our present and future,” he adds. “For me and for every Korean, homemade kimchi and banchan remind us of the warmth of home and family. My childhood memories, like this kimchi, ferment over time and become happy nostalgia. Would it be a stretch to say that my family’s kimchi inspired me to create NAE:UM? Without that familial nostalgia, I would not have taken this path, I think.”

Chef Louis’ Baek Kimchi

Ingredients

1 napa cabbage

1 daikon

2 stalks of spring onion

1 apple

1 onion

50g garlic

10g ginger

30g sugar

20g fish sauce

120g sea salt

1 litre water

100g rice paste (made with 20g uncooked glutinous or white rice grains and 100g water cooked into a porridge then blended into a paste)

Method

• Mix water and 100g sea salt to make salt water, in a ratio of 1:10.

• Cure the napa cabbage in salt water until tender (3 to 4 hours, depending on the size of cabbage used), then rinse and squeeze dry.

• Julienne the daikon.

• Cure the julienned daikon with the remaining sea salt for about 15 mins, then squeeze dry.

• Chop the spring onion into 6cm pieces.

• Blend the apple, onion, garlic and ginger together. Mix this blend with rice glue, fish sauce and sugar to make the marinade.

• Mix the daikon and spring onion into the marinade.

• Spread the mixture from the previous step into the layers of the napa cabbage. Leave it to ferment in room temperature for two days.

• Store the fermented cabbage in the refrigerator for one day before serving.

Photography: Alecia Neo; Art direction: Audrey Chan; Hair & Make-up: Benedict Choo

This story first appeared in the May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.