Despite its humble appearance, a fruit cobbler is the hero of any summer meal.

Not only is it nearly effortless, but it’s also endlessly adaptable, accommodating whatever fruit is most glorious at the market and what items you have in your pantry. We’ve created this recipe to work with a variety of summer fruits (see below for options) and a variety of pantry staples to customise the topping to what you have on hand.

Swap the mascarpone in the biscuit topping for crème fraîche or sour cream; trade the semolina for fine cornmeal for a more crumbly texture. We’ve tested and tasted nearly every option imaginable, and we guarantee they’re all delicious.

Make It Your Own

This fruit cobbler adapts easily to the ingredients you have on hand. For the fruit filling, use 2 1/2 pounds (about 10 cups) of any combination of the following:

Blackberries, blueberries, or raspberries

Bing or Rainier cherries, stemmed and pitted

Peaches or nectarines, peeled, pitted, and cut into 3/4-inch wedges

Plums or apricots, pitted and cut into 3/4-inch wedges

