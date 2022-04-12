Recipe: this short rib chilli will warm you up from the inside-out

Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple has the perfect dish for the weather — his recipe for Short Rib Chilli.

“When it is chilly outside, we want to have chilli inside,” he says in an episode of Mad Genius. “This short rib chilli with fresh jalapeños, smoky chipotles, and fruity ancho chilli powder will warm you up from the inside out.”

He pairs the hearty, meat-forward chilli (no beans here!) with homemade pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco, and bright cilantro leaves for a few finishing touches. The meal takes just over three hours to make, so it’s a great weekend project. Best of all, it can be made up to three days ahead of time, so you can whip up a batch on a Sunday and start your week with a satisfying meal ready to stand in for dinner on a busy weeknight.

Read on for step-by-step method to make the chilli at home

First: Cook the Beef

The star of this chilli is the beef short ribs. You’ll need boneless ones, trimmed and cut into one-inch cubes and seasoned with kosher salt and black pepper.

To cook the short ribs, heat up canola oil in a large enamelled Dutch oven and cook the meat until it’s browned on all sides. It’s important you cook the meat in batches and don’t crowd the pot; that will result in meat that steams and turns grey, not brown. After you brown the meat, transfer the short ribs to a bowl or sheet pan with a slotted spoon and start on the other ingredients.

Start the Chilli

After removing the meat from the pot, you’ll notice browned bits leftover in the bottom. Leave those in, as they’ll provide tons of flavour for your chilli. Add the finely chopped red onion, jalapeños, and garlic to the Dutch oven, along with some more salt and pepper. As Justin explains, the salt will not only give the mixture flavour, but help the ingredients soften, too.

Once the onion has softened and lightly browned, add the tomato paste, ancho chilli powder, finely chopped chipotle chillis in adobo, dried oregano, ground cumin, and ground coriander. Stir well to evenly coat the vegetables with the seasonings. Once the mixture is fragrant, add the dry red wine, scraping up the browned bits. Let it reduce slightly, and then pour in the can of crushed tomatoes and the chicken broth.

Bring the mixture to a simmer and then add the main event — the short ribs, along with any juices accumulated in the bowl. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and let the chilli simmer for two and a half to three hours, removing the lid during the final 30 minutes of cooking. The meat should be very tender. Season the chilli one more time with salt and pepper before serving.

Pickle the Onions

While the chilli simmers, make the pickled red onions. You only need five ingredients: thinly sliced red onion, distilled white vinegar, water, granulated sugar, and kosher salt. Start by adding the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt to a small saucepan and bringing the mixture to a boil over medium-high.

Once the sugar has dissolved, you’ve got your onion brine. Place the onion slices in a heatproof bowl or jar and pour the hot vinegar mixture on top, pressing down on the onions with a spoon to make sure they’re fully submerged. After briefly allowing them to cool at room temperature, cover the onions and let them pickle in the fridge for at least one hour (or up to three days).

Serve

Once the chilli is done and your onions are pickled, grab some bowls and get ready to eat. Top the chilli with drained pickled onions, crumbled queso fresco, and fresh cilantro before serving it. If you’d like, you can pair the meal with a light, earthy red wine such as Domaine Rolet Arbois Poulsard.

“Wow,” Justin says after trying the chilli. He continues, “the jalapeños, the smoky chipotles, the ancho chilli powder. I mean it all comes together. It’s super complex, it’s super flavourful, and of course, those crunchy, vibrant red pickled onions are just taking it to the next level. This is so good!”

