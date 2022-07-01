TikTok’s take on healthy candy is a spin on the Nestlé Crunch bar

Sometimes when a craving for chocolate hits, only your childhood favourite will do. But if you’re ever in the mood to try out a homemade healthier candy alternative, TikTok has got you covered. One of the latest trends on the app? Recipes inspired by the Nestlé Crunch Bar.

One particularly popular recipe was first shared by food blogger Samantha Perpignand on her blog salt n sprinkles before it found fame on TikTok and Pinterest, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from people who are loving the healthy candy. With three ingredients you’ve probably already got on hand, you can achieve the crunchy, sweet treat inspired by the beloved store-bought candy bar.

Here’s the healthy candy recipe

To make the healthy candies, you’ll simply toast quinoa in a skillet for two to four minutes. It will quickly begin to pop like popcorn, so you’ll want to stir constantly and remove from heat when you notice a nutty smell.

You’ll then melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave, stirring at 15-second increments until it’s fully melted. You can use regular dark chocolate or milk chocolate. Then, mix the toasted quinoa with the melted chocolate and coconut oil, ensuring that the quinoa is evenly coated with the chocolatey mix.

Lastly, you’ll pour the chocolate-quinoa mixture into a loaf pan lined with parchment paper, freeze it for an hour, and slice the chocolate into bars.

If you limit your sugar intake, you’ll love that the healthier candy bar contains way less sugar than a full-sized Crunch Bar, which contains 24 grams of sugar. Plus, the whole-grain quinoa, which takes the place of crisped rice, offers fibre, protein, and vitamins.

It’s also super versatile and easy to experiment with if you like other add-ins — commenters have admitted to adding a pinch of sea salt, chopped dark cherries, dried cranberries or chia seeds. For a vegan-friendly version, you can swap in vegan dark chocolate. And if you need more inspiration, TikTok is full of other healthy candy recipes inspired by the Crunch Bar, that use additions such as rice cakes or peanut butter.

No matter which variation you try, this take on the classic candy bar requires a few ingredients, a bit of prep work, and a hefty dose of patience as you wait for it to freeze up.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.