10 watermelon cocktail recipes perfect for poolside and beach parties

Watermelon cocktails are the ultimate way to beat the heat.

Mango may be the ubiquitous fruit of the tropics, but watermelon is a summer winner, too! This refreshing thirst-quencher goes with almost all types of alcohol and makes the perfect base for all cocktails. Fresh, frozen, or juice — the goodness of watermelon is inescapable. Today, we look at some of the best and most hassle-free cocktail recipes you can make at home this summer.

Dropping the alcohol for a healthier lifestyle? You can also switch up the spirits for their non-alcoholic equivalents so you don’t miss out on this party.

Watermelon cocktail recipes for this summer:

Watermelon Margarita

We start with the holy trifecta for any home bartender — Margarita, Martini and Mojito.

This Watermelon Margarita here is quick, simple, and easy to make — all you need is tequila, triple sec, watermelon juice, and lime juice. Pro tip: if you don’t want the trouble of cleaning up the blender after, simply muddle the watermelon to get it juicy, and voila, you have the tastiest (and simplest) watermelon cocktail in your hands.

Watermelon Mojito

This watermelon cocktail is tasty and a great way to cool down in the sweltering heat. Get mint, lime, simple syrup, vodka, and of course, watermelon juice ready for this recipe. All the ingredients are known to have a cooling effect on the body — perfect if you’re planning on spending a long day out in the heat.

Watermelon Martini

If this drink could have a tagline, it would be “taste summer in a glass”. To make this simple, fruity martini, you need some good vodka, some freshly squeezed watermelon juice, and simple syrup. Give the syrup a miss if the watermelon is sweet enough, and you’ll have a healthier cocktail too. It’s that easy and tastes heavenly.

Watermelon Cucumber Cooler

We couldn’t dish out summer cocktail recipes without including cucumber, hence this delicious watermelon cooler. With only a floral gin base, fresh lime, a hint of syrup, and soda for sparkle, this easy yet tasty drink is a no brainer for lazy summer afternoons.

Firecracker

A shout out to all rum lovers! With a base of aged rum that gets layered with orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup and then muddled with watermelon and a bit of ground cayenne pepper, this cocktail promises a little kick — not for the faint hearted.

Watermelon White Wine Spritzer

Watermelon and white wine — we’re already sold. This watermelon cocktail will remind you of a Bellini, but with a melony twist. Instead of sparkling wine, use a combination of white wine and soda water. Mix agave nectar and watermelon in a blender and then strain it into a glass. Then, simply add white wine and top with soda water, and your watermelon cocktail is ready!

Watermelon Sangria

The only thing better than regular sangria is Watermelon Sangria. Bringing together the best of all worlds, you will need a bottle of chilled white wine, watermelon, lime juice, seltzer and white rum. This is the best way to stay hydrated this summer.

Watermelon Elderflower Cocktail

Gin and elderflower are one of the best cocktail combinations ever. Here, you’ll add watermelon to this dynamic duo, alongside cucumbers, lime juice, rum, and watermelon juice. This refreshing sweet treat is perfect after a long day in the pool.

Frozen Watermelon Daiquiri

Why add regular ice to your drink when you can add watermelon ice? Using frozen watermelon cubes instead of ice here ensures that your cocktail doesn’t get diluted. You will need four cups of frozen watermelon, lime juice, and 1/2 cup of rum. Who thought something so delicious could be so easy to whip up?

Watermelon Mimosas

A colourful and refreshing take on the classic mimosa, this one’s made with watermelon, orange juice, sugar, sparkling wine and garnished with fresh mint to add a kick of freshness to the drink. This takes slightly more time to concoct, but we promise it’s worth it in the end.

