Reasons why you need to invest in a food processor right now and the best ones to buy

Anyone who knows how to cook is aware of the time and effort that goes into preparing for the meal to be made. Things like chopping, mixing and grinding take a lot of time, especially if they’re intended to be finely done. However, this is where kitchen appliances like a food processor come in handy.

Much like other areas of our life, our kitchens, too, showcase smart gadgets. Different types of appliances, including air fryers, microwaves, toasters and grillers not only ease the entire cooking process but act like our personal sous chef. Among all such appliances, food processors are a saviour, unlike any other, for how they help in managing some of the most tedious and time-consuming parts of the cooking process.

What is a food processor?

A food processor is an electric, motor-driven kitchen appliance that facilitates cooking by helping in food prep activities. While they might be similar to blenders and mixer grinders, their functions and usage are multifold. From chopping, slicing, shredding, dicing and grating fruits and vegetables to grinding spices and hard nuts, mincing and blending to make purees, juices and gravies, a food processor is adept at doing all this and fairly quickly. Versatile and multifunctional, it comes with multiple attachments, including jars and blades that help in accomplishing the above-mentioned food chores with ease. All you need to do is attach the right blade to the apt jar to get desired results.

The first-ever food processor was invented in 1971 by Pierre Verdon as a compact household version, which was refined by American engineer and inventor Carl Sontheimer in 1973. What followed was a slew of distinguished models and designs being launched by multiple manufacturers, leading to the appliance’s popularity. Today, there are different types of food processors available in the market, ranging from compact, affordable ones to those with various attachments and smart functions.

How to choose the right food processors for your needs

Here’s everything you need to consider while buying a food processor for your kitchen.

Motor

For the food processor to effectively perform tasks, it has to have a powerful motor that can support functions like dough kneading and chopping hard items requiring relatively more power. A 600-watt to 800-watt motor is usually sufficient for medium-sized families.

Capacity

Ranging from 3.5 cups capacity to 20 cups, food processors come in a variety of bowl and jar sizes suitable for small-sized households and big families as well as restaurants. Choose the capacity according to your family size. For a family of four, 10 to 11 cups capacity is enough.

Attachments and accessories

Food processors often come with multiple attachments, such as jars, discs and blades, to perform different functions. While some are equipped with a myriad of accessories, small and compact ones usually aren’t. Therefore, always consider all the functions you need a processor for before buying one.

Feeding chute

If you intend to chop and dice large vegetables in your food processor, it is good to invest in one that features a wide chute to fit them properly.

Cleaning and maintenance

Check whether its parts are dishwasher safe and easy to clean and maintain.

Design

Opt for a processor that has a compact design with a sturdy make (especially the base) so that it can withstand the strain and vibrations without moving across the counter while it’s on and running.

Budget

If affordability is a factor, try choosing a model that’s budget-friendly but also delivers high performance. Compare brands and their designs thoroughly before finalising one.

How to use a food processor?

Set up the base of the food processor on a flat, sturdy counter. It is the heaviest part and contains the motor.

Attach the bowl or the jar you need to use and secure it properly by twisting it into place and locking it.

Insert the vertical blade adapter if it comes as a separate and not pre-attached in the centre.

Attach the appropriate blade (slicer disc, multi-purpose S blade, dough kneading blade and so on).

Close the work bowl or jar with the lid and secure it. While some models have lids that can be twisted and locked in the attachment jar, others are equipped with a latch to close it properly.

You can now plug in your food processor and use it.

Mistakes to avoid while using a food processor

Here are some of the most common food processor mistakes that people make and you should avoid.

Not securing the attachments properly

Always ensure that the bowls, blades and lids all fit properly and are tightly closed to avoid the processor from malfunctioning or breaking down.

Loading the bowl before attaching

Only add items to the bowl once you’ve attached it to the base and inserted the blade into the bowl. Not doing so can lead to improper jar attachment with the base. Additionally, it would be difficult to fit and adjust the blade to the jar stuffed with food.

Adding whole hard items without cutting them

Even if you’re using a food processor for chopping or dicing, do not insert whole large vegetables into it. Always cut them up in uniform sizes prior to adding them to the jars.

Forgetting the pulse button

Pressing down the main control button for too long can end up chopping the food into a puree. While this is ideal for blending and making gravies, it is not suited for slicing, dicing and grating. Hence, it is essential to use the pulse button to ensure even results. If your processor does not have a specific pulse button, use the main button intermittently to duplicate the pulse button function.

Applying more-than-required pressure

Applying excess pressure can result in uneven cuts, which makes it essential to use the pusher gently while pressing the food through the chute and let your food processor do the work.

How to clean a food processor?

Cleaning the parts of your food processor after every use is a must to ensure its longevity and maintenance. Below are the steps explaining how to do so in the best way.

Unplug the food processor and detach the parts carefully.

With a warm damp cloth, wipe clean the base and the cord followed by a dry soft cloth.

There are multiple ways of cleaning the rest of the attachments. If they are dishwasher safe, then you can simply place them inside it. Another method is to wash all attachments with warm soapy water carefully with a soft sponge. You can also specifically clean the bowl by filling it with one-third of water and a few drops of dishwashing liquid and running the processor for around 30 seconds.

Once washed, dry all the parts completely and store them.

Check out the best food processors in the marketplace right now