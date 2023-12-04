Get into the festive spirit with these luxurious candles from Raffles City Singapore

Talk about Christmas and images of warm fireplaces, snow-capped pine trees, and mulled wine are conjured. Singapore might not be rife with the first two, but you can fully immerse you and your guests in the sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas right here in tropical Singapore with a little help from these luxury candles.
Designed to evoke the Yuletide cheer in every way, these festive candles at Raffles City Singapore promise to transport you right into the spirit of Christmas, with scents that range from gingerbread men and fresh pine trees, to Poinsettia and crackling fireplaces. It doesn’t hurt that their jars are just as beautiful to look at, making them wonderful decorative pieces that’ll add a touch of glamour to any hosting space. And because it’s also the season of giving, we can’t think of a better gift for loved ones than one of these holiday candles to spread the Christmas cheer.
Read on for our favourite festive specials at Raffles City this year.
The best Christmas candles to shop at Raffles City Singapore:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Sitting pretty in the heart of Raffles City’s External Quartzite area, the Jo Malone London Christmas tree is an Instagrammable masterpiece for all ages. Under the spectacular tree is a whimsical carousel and the brand’s star-of-the-season, a gingerbread man, who’s accompanied by oversized candies, striped candy canes, and iconic cream and black Jo Malone London gift boxes.
After creating lifetime memories with the endless photo-ops, you’ll get to shop exclusive limited edition collections. Among these collections is the iconic Wild Bluebell fragrance, adorned with a festive striped bow to make for the perfect keepsake. The Christmas exclusive will be available until November 30, and will be pre-launched exclusively at Raffles City.
The Ginger Biscuit fragrance is another one to look out for; featuring notes of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and the comforting aroma of caramel, the spicy and sensual scent comes in a cologne beautifully presented in a biscuit-coloured glass, adorned with monochromatic striped bows that’ll put you in a festive mood right away.
2 /9
Jo Malone London knows just how to make Christmas an unforgettable affair. This year, the English fragrance house is turning the festivities up a few notches with a selection of candles that perfectly represents the holidays. Freshen up any space with the soothing, aromatic scent of Pine & Eucalyptus, or spice up the night with Orange Bitters, which is inspired by a delicious winter cocktail and will no doubt set the mood for some mulled wine and meaningful conversation. The candles come dressed for the occasion too, with striped bows that sit pretty on top of its lid.
If you can’t decide, reach for the Decorated Home Candle Trio and Box; the gift-ready box also comes with an additional Roasted Chestnut candle that’ll bring to mind warm fireplaces in the winter.
3 /9
Housed within a sculpted glass jar that’s artfully shaped using a pressed technique to form sharp edges, Guerlain’s Palais D’Orangers is a sight to behold. But it smells just as good; inspired by the delicate fragrance that’s bestowed upon the White Palace that sits atop the Atlas Mountains, the candle offers notes of citrusy neroli and gentle petitgrain, with hints of white petals, neroli, vanilla, and cedar for sweetness and warmth.
4 /9
Let Penhaligon’s transport you right into the magical wonderland that is Christmas with its trio of candles gift set this year. The quintessentially British fragrance house’s festive special comprises the Comoros Pearl, Roanoke Ivy and Maduro Leaf Candles in handy 65g glass jars, perfect for intimate parties with friends and families, or for gifting – if you could even bear to part with it.
Comoros Pearl exudes notes of tuberose and ylang-ylang that’s accented with notes of cloves, while Roanoke Ivy offers a fresh and fruity take on the festivities with notes of climbing ivy, red berries, and musk. Lastly, Maduro Leaf is a delightful woody and leather-scented option that’ll add warmth to any space.
5 /9
Inspired by the magic of the flame, Diptyque’s candle collection for the holidays promises to light up any parties and gatherings. With flame as the central motif, the collection takes on its poetic definition from the Encyclopédie des Lumières in 1751, creating not only the perfect symbolic return to the brand’s roots, but also a beautiful homage to the 60th anniversary of its iconic candle.
Three new limited edition classic candles are available here, each dressed in coloured, black, and golden flames and handpicked for being so evocative of wintertime. Sapin, for example, takes cues from the pine tree to bring the fresh outdoors into the home, while Délice celebrates all of Christmas’ sweetest moments with its dried fruit and vanilla accords. For an ambience that’s soft, warm, and akin to a great big hug, there’s Coton, which marries tonka bean and cotton to create a heartwarming fragrance that’s great for intimate moments with loved ones.
6 /9
The festive season is a time for relaxing with friends and family, and Sabon’s limited edition Starlight Bouquet Scented Candle will offer the perfect ambience for just that. Taking cues from two unique flowers that only bloom in the moonlight – the Dragon Fruit Flower and Moonflower – as well as Poinsettia, an iconic blossom for the winter holidays, the captivating fragrance is fresh, botanical, and fruity at once, with a soft floral-musky finish that lingers long after the night is over.
Doesn’t hurt that the candle looks just as good as it smells either; the decorative glass jar adds to the festivities with its deep plum hue, and is perfect for upcycling as a keepsake or ornament. The candle – made from natural, eco-friendly, and biodegradable coconut wax – offers a burning time of approximately 40 hours.
7 /9
A leather fragrance that’s wonderfully complex, Déjà Vu Mood sees notes of raspberry, jasmine sambac, blue cyclamen, and saffron flower. The warm and inviting scent transitions into deep notes of ambroxan and driftwood, accompanied by the sweetness of cotton candy – an unexpected and beautiful finish that’ll set the mood at any dinner party.
& Other Stories is holding a bath & body pop-up at Raffles City Stamford Square from 27 November – 10 December, where a curation of lotions, candles, and other scented delights are complemented with beautiful botanical installations by This Humid House.
8 /9
It’s no secret that London is one of the most magical places during Christmastime. M&S wants to bring a little slice of that wonderland to your home with this scented candle, which lights up to reveal the city’s iconic, glittering skyline. The candle is infused with neroli, lime and bergamot, lending an invigorating fragrance to any space – perfect for both afternoon or dinner parties.
9 /9
Warm, festive, and beautifully joyous, Harnn’s The Art of Scent & Soul candle set is inspired by the familiar scents and emotions of the festive season. The Juniper Berry & Cedarwood Scent Candle, for example, transports you to a decadent Christmas dinner table set amidst pine forests, berries and loved ones, while the White Tea & Camellia Scent Candle is a journey to tranquil lakes warmed by gentle sunlight. Each candle is dressed with motif of golden animals, such as the dragonfly and crane, to herald the upcoming Year of the Dragon.