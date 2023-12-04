Get into the festive spirit with these luxurious candles from Raffles City Singapore

Talk about Christmas and images of warm fireplaces, snow-capped pine trees, and mulled wine are conjured. Singapore might not be rife with the first two, but you can fully immerse you and your guests in the sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas right here in tropical Singapore with a little help from these luxury candles.

Designed to evoke the Yuletide cheer in every way, these festive candles at Raffles City Singapore promise to transport you right into the spirit of Christmas, with scents that range from gingerbread men and fresh pine trees, to Poinsettia and crackling fireplaces. It doesn’t hurt that their jars are just as beautiful to look at, making them wonderful decorative pieces that’ll add a touch of glamour to any hosting space. And because it’s also the season of giving, we can’t think of a better gift for loved ones than one of these holiday candles to spread the Christmas cheer.

Read on for our favourite festive specials at Raffles City this year.

The best Christmas candles to shop at Raffles City Singapore: