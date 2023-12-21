Lifestyle Asia
Christmas-themed crockery sets to jazz up your festive dinners
22 Dec 2023 07:50 AM

Amrutha Menon Palazhy
Serving a carefully curated Christmas meal is as crucial as preparing one. The right crockery sets can add class to your table, elevating the dining experience at this time of year. Crafted using fine ceramics and stoneware, crockery sets boast fine craftsmanship and add an elegant touch to festive meals.

From a complete range to individual dessert plates, serving platters or mugs, these options also make for a thoughtful gifting option for Christmas, as they can last for generations. Since fine crockery requires some level of care, here’s how to ensure it stays pristine for years.

How to care for your crockery

  • Clean the items properly before you store them away. It is best to wash used crockery as soon as possible. Soak the pieces in a mild soapy solution, scrub mildly using a soft sponge or brush and pat dry using a soft cotton or microfibre cloth.
  • Check if your set is microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Adhere to the recommended temperatures for all gadgets.
  • Refrain from using sharp metal spoons and ladles to avoid scratching the set.
  • Store your collection inside clean, moisture-free shelves. Try not to stack pieces on top of each other to avoid chipping, scratches and cracks.

Here are some exquisite crockery sets to enhance your dining experience

Lenox Holiday Place Setting Set
Lenox Holiday Place Setting Set

SGD 133.81

This ivory bone China place setting set with a Christmas tree leaf print is sure to fetch compliments. The set includes one dinner plate, one salad plate, one bread plate, one teacup and one saucer. The pieces feature 24K gold accents. Dishwasher-safe, the collection is chip-resistant and it can be used on other special occasions.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop the Lenox Holiday Place Setting Set on Amazon

American Atelier Holiday Christmas Round Dinnerware Set
American Atelier Holiday Christmas Round Dinnerware Set

SGD 99.59

Adorned with festive motifs, this gorgeous stoneware set exudes the spirit of Christmas. The 16-piece collection features four dinner plates, bowls, salad plates and mugs. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe and will be an elegant addition to a holiday table setup.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop American Atelier Holiday Christmas Round Dinnerware Set on Amazon

OMK Christmas Series Ceramic Dinner Plates
OMK Christmas Series Ceramic Dinner Plates

SGD 42.24

A cute hand-painted set containing two round plates, this OMK pair is an example of fine pottery with green and red Christmas motifs. Both the 11-inch and 8.5-inch plates can be used with microwaves, ovens, dishwashers and sterilisation cabinets.

Image credit: Lazada

Shop the OMK Christmas Series Ceramic Dinner Plates on Lazada

Villeroy & Boch Toy's Delight Porcelain Plates
Villeroy & Boch Toy's Delight Porcelain Plates

SGD 290

The Toy’s Delight premium porcelain plates with a Christmas theme are perfect for serving main courses and dessert. Containing four dinner plates and four breakfast plates, this set from Villeroy & Boch is also microwave-safe.

Image credit: Selfridges

Shop Villeroy & Boch Toy's Delight Porcelain Plates on Selfridges

Wedgwood Winter White Bone China Mugs
Wedgwood Winter White Bone China Mugs

SGD 46.50

These bone china mugs from Wedgwood will impress with their festive design. The elegant silver details make it a fine choice to serve coffee or hot chocolate on Christmas Eve or Christmas dinner.

Image credit: Selfridges

Shop the Wedgwood Winter White Bone China Mugs on Selfridges

Noritake Palace Christmas Gold Holiday Accent Plates
Noritake Palace Christmas Gold Holiday Accent Plates

SGD 290.38

This versatile Palace Christmas Gold Holiday accent plate Set from Noritake is a classy addition that also offers a dash of modernity. Containing four dinnerware plates crafted in bone china, they can be used to serve appetisers or desserts.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop the Noritake Palace Christmas Gold Holiday Accent Plates on Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Small Xmas Tree Cookie Plate
Le Creuset Stoneware Small Xmas Tree Cookie Plate

SGD 83.30

Crafted from the finest stoneware, this Christmas tree-shaped small cookie plate can be the cherry on top as you serve a Christmas tart or quiche. A glossy red finish also makes this perfect for serving festive desserts.

Image credit: Lazada

Shop Le Creuset Stoneware Small Xmas Tree Cookie Plate on Lazada

Mud Pie Christmas Santa and Reindeer Triple Dip Serving Set
Mud Pie Christmas Santa and Reindeer Triple Dip Serving Set

SGD 60.09

Add a sweet touch to the way you serve dips and sauces. This two-piece set from Mud Pie comes with a speckled stoneware, hand-painted triple dip and a stainless steel and stoneware spreader. The Santa and reindeer design will make it your little one’s favourite.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop the Mud Pie Christmas Santa and Reindeer Triple Dip Serving Set on Amazon

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero & Featured Image: picjumbo.com/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the best material for crockery?

You can choose from ceramic, porcelain, stoneware, glass or melamine.

– How many items does a complete crockery set contain?

Complete sets typically range from 18 to 30 pieces. A traditional mix includes dinner plates, side plates, bowls, cups and saucers and mugs.

– How can you choose a good crockery set?

Check the material and care instructions before choosing a set. Remember that a timeless design can be used for a long time. You can also buy crockery in festive themes for special dinners.

– Which is the strongest ceramic dining ware?

Bone china, a mixture of Chinese clay, bone ash and Chinese stone, is a durable option.

Tableware Christmas dinner crockery Crockery sets
Christmas-themed crockery sets to jazz up your festive dinners

Amrutha Menon Palazhy

A journalist with a penchant for lifestyle stories, Amrutha particularly loves writing about fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has worked as a Digital Content Producer with Onmanorama, Malayala Manorama, and as a Content Writer with Tata Consultancy Services. A Geminian, Amrutha loves juggling a variety of passions. A trained Carnatic singer, she loves dwelling in the world of music. When not working, she loves painting, cooking, travel, and cinema. A diehard pluviophile, Amrutha loves everything about the monsoon.

   

