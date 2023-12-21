Christmas-themed crockery sets to jazz up your festive dinners

From a complete range to individual dessert plates, serving platters or mugs, these options also make for a thoughtful gifting option for Christmas , as they can last for generations. Since fine crockery requires some level of care, here’s how to ensure it stays pristine for years.

Serving a carefully curated Christmas meal is as crucial as preparing one. The right crockery sets can add class to your table, elevating the dining experience at this time of year. Crafted using fine ceramics and stoneware, crockery sets boast fine craftsmanship and add an elegant touch to festive meals.

Add a sweet touch to the way you serve dips and sauces. This two-piece set from Mud Pie comes with a speckled stoneware, hand-painted triple dip and a stainless steel and stoneware spreader. The Santa and reindeer design will make it your little one’s favourite.

Crafted from the finest stoneware, this Christmas tree-shaped small cookie plate can be the cherry on top as you serve a Christmas tart or quiche. A glossy red finish also makes this perfect for serving festive desserts.

This versatile Palace Christmas Gold Holiday accent plate Set from Noritake is a classy addition that also offers a dash of modernity. Containing four dinnerware plates crafted in bone china, they can be used to serve appetisers or desserts.

These bone china mugs from Wedgwood will impress with their festive design. The elegant silver details make it a fine choice to serve coffee or hot chocolate on Christmas Eve or Christmas dinner.

The Toy’s Delight premium porcelain plates with a Christmas theme are perfect for serving main courses and dessert. Containing four dinner plates and four breakfast plates, this set from Villeroy & Boch is also microwave-safe.

A cute hand-painted set containing two round plates, this OMK pair is an example of fine pottery with green and red Christmas motifs. Both the 11-inch and 8.5-inch plates can be used with microwaves, ovens, dishwashers and sterilisation cabinets.

Adorned with festive motifs, this gorgeous stoneware set exudes the spirit of Christmas. The 16-piece collection features four dinner plates, bowls, salad plates and mugs. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe and will be an elegant addition to a holiday table setup.

This ivory bone China place setting set with a Christmas tree leaf print is sure to fetch compliments. The set includes one dinner plate, one salad plate, one bread plate, one teacup and one saucer. The pieces feature 24K gold accents. Dishwasher-safe, the collection is chip-resistant and it can be used on other special occasions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the best material for crockery?

You can choose from ceramic, porcelain, stoneware, glass or melamine.

– How many items does a complete crockery set contain?

Complete sets typically range from 18 to 30 pieces. A traditional mix includes dinner plates, side plates, bowls, cups and saucers and mugs.

– How can you choose a good crockery set?

Check the material and care instructions before choosing a set. Remember that a timeless design can be used for a long time. You can also buy crockery in festive themes for special dinners.

– Which is the strongest ceramic dining ware?

Bone china, a mixture of Chinese clay, bone ash and Chinese stone, is a durable option.