What to expect at H&M Home’s permanent space at the new Orchard flagship

After introducing a limited selection of homewares through previous Christmas pop-ups, H&M Home is finally settling down with a permanent space at the global clothing retailer’s Orchard Building flagship store in Singapore.

The Swedish retail giant recently announced that their home furnishing products, first launched in 2009, will be made available permanently in a dedicated space within the newly revamped Orchard Building flagship store. H&M is also known for their fashion-forward collaborations, including their most recent partnership with Mugler earlier this year.

What’s available at H&M Home Singapore

Out of their current eight stores in Singapore, the Orchard Building flagship, their largest store, will be the first to stock offerings from the H&M Home range. The items include bed linen, dinnerware, textiles and furniture.

Those particular about thread count will be glad that duvet linens – from quality fine-threaded, closely-woven cotton to Egyptian cotton satin – are available at affordable prices.

This official entrance of H&M’s home décor category in Singapore will offer living, bath, bedroom, and kids accessories in a wide range of styles. Shoppers can also expect collections featuring elements ranging from quirky geometric shapes and prints to modern rustic shades of wood, as well as eclectic coloured glass and elegant metals and marble.

Previously, a curated selection of H&M Home products was made available for a limited time in Singapore through the H&M Holiday Pop-up format, which occured before Christmas.

H&M Home will occupy a dedicated area on the store’s first level with a separate entrance, and will also be accessible through the Ladies’ section.

Before this opening in Singapore, shoppers could only get H&M Home products in other Southeast Asian and Greater Asia countries like Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

H&M reopens the Orchard Building flagship, their first store in Singapore

This full-scale launch of H&M Home coincides with the reopening of the Orchard Building flagship, which was the brand’s first store in Singapore when it opened in 2011. It underwent a five-month revamp in phases earlier this year.

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do at H&M, and we are excited to launch an elevated flagship store experience that will allow them to discover and engage with us in bigger and better ways. This rebuild, with the launch of H&M Home, encompasses two values that remain core to our business – constant elevation while ensuring that we continue to take strides towards a more sustainable future for fashion. This is just the beginning for us – with Singapore as a key market, I look forward to the many more opportunities we will have to connect with our customers here,” says Oldouz Mirzaie, Managing Director, Region South Asia, H&M.

As part of the reopening festivities, H&M will have an exclusive pre-sale event from 9-10am on 24 August 2023. The first 200 customers in queue will get an exclusive door gift, and members can continue to enjoy special promotions throughout the weekend (until 27 August).

(All images credit: H&M)

H&M Home is available at the Orchard Building flagship store on 1 Grange Rd, Singapore 239693, from Thursday, 24 August 2023 onwards.