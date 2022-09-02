7 iconic Singaporean films to watch, from comedies to documentaries

Hollywood and South Korea continue to reign success in the film world, but we need to take a step back to applaud the movies that’ve been birthed in our own country — Singaporean films that tell the stories of our own countrymen, their struggles and their achievements.

Films like Ilo Ilo, for instance, explore the changing dynamics between working-class parents and their children with a full-time foreign caregiver thrown in the mix, while Apprentice touches upon the controversial capital punishment laws in Singapore through the eyes of a soon-to-be prison executioner.

We’ve highlighted some of our favourite must-see titles here. Read on for the full list.

The most iconic Singaporean films to watch:

(Hero and featured image: Shirkers)