4 motivational podcasts that will unleash your full potential at work

Your well-deserved vacation is almost over, and you might be getting anxious about getting sucked back into the daily grind when you return. The overflowing inbox and the need to catch up on everything that happened during your absence can feel overwhelming, but don’t worry: the internet is full of career-boosting and motivational podcasts that will help you get back into work mode. We’ve brought together four of the best. Read on for our recommendations.

4 motivational podcasts to listen to for when you head back to work:

Beyond the To-Do List

If you’re looking for some serious motivation, look no further than Beyond the To-Do List. Host Erik Fisher talks to productivity experts about tips and tricks to regain control of your time, both in your professional and personal lives. As you can’t expect to change years of working habits overnight, this podcast offers practical advice to avoid procrastination. They can easily be adapted to your personality and working style.

Best episode to start with: “Carson Tate on How to Make Any Job Your Dream Job“

Advice to My Younger Me

Older workers usually have a good understanding of what they regret in their career choices. Advice to My Younger Me draws on the wisdom of those who have gone before to help young women achieve success in their professional lives. In each episode, Sara Holtz is joined by a guest to provide advice on everything career-related. Want to know what it takes to build a fulfilling career on your own terms? This podcast is made for you.

Best episode to start with: “Thriving in the Corporate Workplace with Demetra Liggins“

How’s work? With Esther Perel

You can damage or improve your career by the actions you take and behaviors you exhibit in the office. In this podcast, couples therapist and New York Times best-selling author Esther Perel brings new perspectives to the invisible forces that shape workplace connections and dynamics. In each episode, she conducts one-time therapy sessions with coworkers, cofounders and colleagues. These conversations delve into the hard conversations we’re afraid to have in our jobs such as getting valued at work or the blurring boundaries between our professional and personal lives. Tune in if you want to improve your workplace communication skills.

Best episode to start with: “Couples Therapy with My Boss“

So Money with Farnoosh Torabi

Studies have shown that financial distress can have a significant impact on employees and their capacity to function well in the office. If the idea of taking an honest look at your spendings makes you wince, Farnoosh Torabi’s podcast is worth a listen. The author and finance expert discusses real stories about money that will inspire you to make informed decisions about what’s in your wallet. On the show, she also answers listener enquiries about money in a clear and straightforward way.

Best episode to start with: “How to Build Wealth When You’re Living Paycheck to Paycheck?“

