Ditch the roses — get creative this V-Day with these equally romantic flowers

Flowers instantly brighten up a room and bring joy to both the giver and receiver. It’s incredible how simple and versatile the act of putting together a flower bouquet is because it can be customised to express various meanings and emotions in unique ways. Romantic flowers are a great gifting option for Valentine’s Day.

Additionally, flowers have been an integral part of festivities and special occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other events. They have reigned supreme as a perpetually go-to choice for gifting for aeons, and it’s not difficult to see why.

However, red roses have typically been synonymous with love and commitment for years, dating back to Greek and Roman mythology, where romantic flowers were historically associated with Aphrodite, the goddess of love, beauty and sexual desire.

But red roses are just too mainstream a gifting option on Valentine’s Day, especially when there are beautiful contenders and equally romantic flowers like red tulips, lilies and pink peonies. So this Valentine’s Day, even though you can never go wrong with the classic long-stemmed red rose, why not branch out to other gorgeous alternatives that symbolise passion, purity and an eternity of love?

Here are eight romantic flowers, other than roses, that will brighten up your Valentine’s Day

Pink peonies

No bloom is as perfect a harbinger of spring as pink peonies because of their bushy pastel blossoms and wafting floral aroma. Pink peonies are gorgeous, romantic flowers that commonly symbolise love, fortune, innocence and a happy, successful marriage in some cultures. They are also a popular wedding bouquet choice.

Flower arrangements or bouquets of pink peony blooms can be a beautiful alternative to red roses, and they are also believed to bring luck to the receiver. If you adore the pastel colour palette as much as we do, get a bouquet of peonies this Valentine’s Day for your beloved. In case you wish to stick to red, a deep red peony should make a perfect choice.

Carnations

These native-Mediterranean blooms are versatile and affordable flowers frequently featured in weddings and other intimate ceremonies across the world. Pink carnations symbolise gratitude and love and would be a perfect option for gifting your partner on Valentine’s Day. Each colour of the carnation conveys a different message, making these blooms, with rounded ruffled petals, a wonderful gift to show appreciation towards your loved ones.

Deriving their name from ‘coronation’ or ‘corone’, these beautiful flowers are one of the oldest cultivated flowers in the world, dating back to over 2,000 years. This makes them a staple for various special occasions across cultures. A romantic bouquet of carnations would surely bring a smile to your partner’s face.

Tulips

Move over red roses, it’s the time for red tulips to shine. A romantic bouquet of these graceful and easily recognisable flowers would be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. These gorgeous flowers became immensely popular in the Netherlands in the 17th century and the “frenzy” over tulips is termed as Tulip Mania, making the sprawling tulip fields a must-visit place on travellers’ bucket lists.

So, the next time you’re buying flowers for someone, go for red tulips to express eternal love, affection and passion towards your partner or opt for pastel-coloured tulips for family members and friends.

Ranunculus

Another romantic flower that trumps red roses as a Valentine’s Day gift is the ranunculus flower. These gorgeous flowers bloom in late winter and early spring, making them the perfect Valentine’s Day flowers. The vibrant and delicately swirled ranunculus blooms allude to romance, charisma and radiance.

Ranunculus blooms feature an intricate pattern of petals in concentric circles, which is a treat to the eyes. If you’re out to profess your love and attraction to someone for the first time, these charming flowers are your best bet.

Lilies

Lilies have predominantly been associated with love, devotion, purity and femininity. These long-stemmed bulbous flowers could be a fragrant reminder of your love and commitment to your partner. Lilies are historically relevant in many cultures, representing fertility and motherhood, thanks to Hera and Zeus’s story in Greek mythology.

This exotic flower is routinely featured in weddings in China because they symbolise a century of love and good fortune. We believe a freshly plucked bunch of these luxurious flowers beats a dozen red roses by a mile for V-Day gifting. They are found in a myriad of patterns and colours like pink, red, white, yellow and orange, allowing you to choose the type of lilies that suit various occasions.

Sunflowers

We’ve never met a person who doesn’t find sunflowers delightful. Like the sun they’re named after, sunflowers are vibrant and fun flowers that will literally brighten your date’s day. These beautiful flowers exude positivity and enthusiasm and signify loyalty and happiness. Even though sunflowers aren’t usually categorised under romantic flowers, they can be a wonderful alternative to express your joy and affection towards those you love.

Just as the sunflower refuses to exist without the sun, your love wouldn’t exist without the person you love. This sentiment can be beautifully expressed through a fresh bunch of sunflowers, proving that a rose isn’t the only romantic flower to exist.

Pink orchid

Orchids are a brilliant choice for Valentine’s Day because they represent unity, love, beauty and unbridled passion. These beautiful and rare wildflowers embody the spirit of love and resilience in relationships because they grow easily and quickly and are sturdy flowers. Orchids bloom for months or even years, serving as a perfect reminder of your love every time your date passes by the flowers.

Orchids come in a variety of distinctive and attractive colours, the pink orchid being our hot favourite as a Valentine’s Day gift. You can also go for white or purple orchids as a more understated yet effective gesture of affection.

Jasmine (mogra)

These pure white, modest flowers are a powerhouse of sweet fragrance that lingers long after they’ve left the room. The queen of the night, Jasmine flowers commonly represent love, beauty, peace and sensuality given its exotic, relaxing scent and unassuming yet powerful presence.

If you’re not quite sold on the idea of buying an expensive bouquet to celebrate Valentine’s Day, why not take a more traditional route with an elegant garland of white jasmine flowers meant to adorn your partner’s hair? This traditional flower garland will, without a doubt, light up your loved one’s day.

For a list of the best artisanal florists in town, click here.

(Hero and featured image credits:Brigitte Tohm and Kwang Mathurosemontri/Unsplash)