10 of the smartest dog breeds in the world, from sheepdogs to retrievers

They’re all the goodest boys, but let’s not deny that some are a tad smarter than the rest. Dogs are the most loveable domestic creatures, who are known for loyalty, love and affection that they shower on their pet parents. These endearing bundles of joy are categorised on the basis of their origin, colour, size, and shape — just like humans. However, with so many dog breeds in the world, you might be wondering which among them are the smartest ones.

So, to answer all your curious questions about these curious, intelligent canines, we have compiled a go-through list that will give you a detailed insight into the smartest dogs in the world.

10 smartest dog breeds in the world

Border collie

The joyful, intelligent, and obedient border collies are renowned for their acumen and herding abilities. These canines, who ranked first in Stanley Coren’s dog intelligence ranking, can typically acquire a new command in less than five trials and obey it at least 95 per cent of the time. They have origins in England and Scotland, with a life expectancy of about 12 to 15 years. They have an agile body on a slender frame with two coat types — smooth (short and coarse) and rough (medium-length and feathered).

The double coat of border collies requires multiple grooming in a week, and sometimes quite frequently in the spring and fall seasons when they shed a lot of hair. In addition to routine grooming, they require a little leg-back trimming to give them a neater appearance.

Their eyes, which are light blue or brown in colour and oval in shape, are the most prominent feature of their appearance. The breed benefits from their strong vision when working in the field thanks to their piercing gaze, which is more than simply attractive looks.

Poodle

A poodle stands 18 to 24 inches tall, with an average weight of 27-31 kg and a maximum life expectancy of about 18 years. These smart dogs are also intuitive and can interpret the facial expressions and body language of their owners.

The active, bright, and amiable French breed, poodles are coated canines with the least amount of shedding. These curly-coat dogs won the silver medal for working intelligence in Coren’s assessment. The most common coat colours for poodles are white, black, or brown, though they can also have apricot and silver coats.

They are particularly well-known for being connected to the topiary cut, an elaborate dog grooming technique, which leaves curled pom-poms of hair precisely sculpted around the chest and joints.

German shepherd

German shepherds are quite sought after for their obedience, which makes them a very famous dog breed in America. These smart and agile canines are indeed man’s best friend, as they can serve both police and emergency medical services. They can also help hospital patients as therapy dogs.

Weighing between 29 and 40 kg, German shepherds with black and tan coats can grow up to 26 inches, with a life expectancy of about 7 to 10 years. Although black and tan is the most prevalent colour combination for German Shepherds, other varieties include black with red, sable, all-black and even exceptionally white.

German shepherds shed a lot in the spring and fall. To reduce hair fall, German shepherds’ thick, double-layered coats should be brushed once a week.

Golden retriever

Golden retrievers are acknowledged as one of the most popular dog breeds in the US, considering their gentle demeanour and lustrous coats. The average lifespan of these robust, medium-sized dogs is 10-12 years, and they can weigh between 29-34 kg and retain their playful baby traits and distinctive smiles into adulthood.

Belonging to the sporting dog breed, these intelligent canines are highly intelligent and need at least one hour of daily activity. And, when they are playing fetch, they are just as enthusiastic as their name suggests.

They shed more hair in the spring and fall than they do in the summer and winter due to their thick, water-repellent double coat.

Doberman pinscher

The best watchdogs in the world, Doberman pinschers are huge dog breeds that can reach heights of over 2 feet. Though they appear to be thin, they have a lot of muscles on their slender frames and can weigh up to 45 kg.

Dobies are very smart dogs and always appear to be in uniform due to their blue, black, fawn and red coats, which is appropriate considering their credentials in security. With a few brown splotches on their feet, legs, and muzzles, their slim bodies are usually of a single colour with penetrating black eyes.

The Doberman breed requires minimal dental, nail, and ear maintenance. Also, they don’t have much fur, so they rarely shed.

Shetland sheepdog

Shetland sheepdogs are an exceptionally clever breed of dogs, like their bigger cousin Collie. Since the American Kennel Club (AKC) recognised them in 1911, they have consistently won obedience competitions.

Originally bred in Scotland’s Shetland Islands, these Shelties have elegant looks thanks to their narrow heads, plentiful fluff and sweet eyes. They usually weigh about 7 to 11 kg and can stand up to 16 inches.

They have two coats, the inner layer consists of long, straight, coarse hair, and the exterior layer has a short, thick, woolly undercoat. These layers typically come in several hues, including merle, blue, white, tan, sable and black.

Labrador retriever

Labrador retrievers are the seventh most intelligent dog breed on Stanley Coren’s list. With a weight range of 29-36 kg, the Labs are robust canines that serve in narcotics and bomb detection squads and can also function as guide dogs They are available in three colours: yellow, black, and chocolate.

Given that they were originally bred to be retrievers, their coat is soft, and it aids in protecting them from water and cold. They shed a lot and require at least half an hour of walking daily.

The Labradors have long held the title of the most popular dog breed in America, considering they are friendly and are always ready to show you their love.

Papillon

Papillons have a majestic appearance and an endearing personality, which makes these cute tiny dogs very famous among the elite and royal families. Along with being adorable, they are a brilliant breed to pet. According to the AKC, they frequently win the top prizes at competitive agility competitions and are deemed to be the most intelligent dog breed among toy breeds.

The papillons’ most prominent feature is their ears, which are inherently tall and massive with long and feathery hair. Their small bodies, which range in height from 8 to 11 inches and typically weigh less than 5 kg, are coated with long fur that has a variety of hues, typically white with some shade of chocolate, black and fawn.

Even with such long and flowing hairs, papillons shed significantly less, so brushing them once or twice a week is enough.

Rottweiler

The rottweilers are known for their tough and trustworthy traits, which they have inherited from the drover dogs of Ancient Rome. They constitute a very popular dog breed in the US. According to Coren and the American Kennel Club, rottweilers are also renowned for being incredibly affectionate and devoted. They make superb assistance and therapy dogs. Also, due to their obedient nature, they are pretty useful for police and other services.

Rottweiler puppies that are cute and energetic grow to be intimidating adults, with their height touching almost 27 inches and weight hovering between 43 and 61 kg. These powerful canines have broad frames and have black medium-length coats and rust-coloured markings on the legs, face and chest.

Australian cattle dog

Australian cattle dogs are just as smart as any other pet in this list, and they are counted among the top 50 most popular breeds, according to the AKC. They stand about 19 inches tall and weigh between 16 and 23 kg. These double-coated dogs have a soft undercoat that insulates them against extreme temperatures.

They shed heavily twice a year, typically in the autumn and spring, when they change their coats. To eliminate loose, dead hair, these dogs need to be brushed and combed several times per week.

(Hero and featured image credit: Oscar Wong/Getty Images)