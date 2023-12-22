Lifestyle Asia
Home > Living > Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season
Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season
Living
22 Dec 2023 09:08 AM

Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season

Amrutha Menon Palazhy
Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season
Living
Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season

Lighting candles for Christmas is an age-old tradition. From quietly brightening up your prayer spaces to taking centre stage at elaborate festive dinners, they lend warmth and style to any occasion. Using unique candle stands to set your table or to add décor accents is a great way of adding grandeur and charm to any setting. Luxury candle stands for the home also elevate the look of regular candles. As the light passes through intricate designs and coloured glasses, it can create varied light patterns and set the right mood.

It also helps to add height to tapers or votives and allows for an arrangement of multiple candles around the home. Besides being great décor accents, candle stands also provide a sturdy base to hold candles and prevent wax spillovers.

Trending candle holder designs and decorating ideas

  • Besides choosing candle stands for the home in exquisite shapes, experiment with holders in various materials. Options in metal, glass and wood are always in trend. One can also opt for marble or ceramic candle stands.
  • Select stands based on the type of candle you are using. For tealights, use holders that are of a low height. Since tealight holders don’t take up much space, they are ideal for decorating a dining table.
  • For votive candles that are tall and burn for a long time, consider tall stands that allow for a snug fit. This ensures that as the wax melts, the flame of your candle will lower, flickering inside the holder. A votive candle holder is the best option to light up dark spaces.
  • Arrange long tapered candles in different heights together to create a special effect. This can be easily achieved by getting tapered candle holders in various heights.

Here are the best candle stands for this festive season

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Vincigant Gold Crystal Candle Holders
Vincigant Gold Crystal Candle Holders

SGD 55.30

These spectacular candle stands made of crystals exude a modern charm. Ideal for placing tea lights, these goblet holders sit on top of a tall nickel-coated wine glass shaped stem. Made of high-quality octagonal K9 crystal beads, this will be a perfect addition to decorate your dining space.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Vincigant Gold Crystal Candle Holders on Amazon

2 /10

Stonebriar Black Cast Iron Metal Taper Candle Holders
Stonebriar Black Cast Iron Metal Taper Candle Holders

SGD 124.88

This set of black cast iron candle holders are perfect to add a rustic touch to your decor. Ideal for tapered candles, these stands can be placed on a tabletop. The set is available in two different heights to accommodate your candles.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Stonebriar Black Cast Iron Metal Taper Candle Holder on Amazon

3 /10

Juegoal Reindeer Tealight Candle Holders
Juegoal Reindeer Tealight Candle Holders

SGD 76.20

This set of three bronze finish reindeer-shaped tealight holders will impress your guests. Dyed with a special long-lasting paint, the surface and edges are smooth yet allow for sturdy placement on a tabletop.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Juegoal Reindeer Tealight Candle Holders on Amazon

4 /10

Räder Light House Large Door Candle Holder
Räder Light House Large Door Candle Holder

SGD 33.54

This candle stand comes in an impressive and unique design. The product is ideal to decorate hallways or create a stunning decor accent.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Light House Large Door Candle Holder on Amazon

5 /10

Bochino Candlestick Holders
Bochino Candlestick Holders

SGD 162.33

A set of six candle holders in a European retro metal design, these stands are the perfect festive decoration. The different heights allow you to create a tasteful table setting.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Bochino Candlestick Holders on Amazon

6 /10

GMWD 3 Pcs Red Glass Candle Holder Set
GMWD 3 Pcs Red Glass Candle Holder Set

SGD 44.75

Crafted from lead-free glass, this set of three red transparent candle stands can accommodate both taper candles and tealights. A perfect pick for Christmas, you can use this as an elegant centrepiece.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop GMWD 3 Pcs Red Glass Candle Holder Set on Amazon

7 /10

Dublin Collection Crystal Hurricane Votive Candle Holders
Dublin Collection Crystal Hurricane Votive Candle Holders

SGD 54.87

A classy pair of glass votive holders, this piece is a must have for Christmas. The fine crystal lets the candle emit enough light to set the right mood.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Dublin Collection Crystal Hurricane Votive Candle Holders on Amazon

8 /10

Sujun Ceramic Pillar Candle Holders
Sujun Ceramic Pillar Candle Holders

SGD 67.61

This is the perfect set if you love ceramic candle stands. Featuring an artisanal shape, these glazed white stands have a subtle hand-antiquing effect on the edges.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Sujun Ceramic Pillar Candle Holders on Amazon

9 /10

Le Sens Amazing Home Clear Candle Holders
Le Sens Amazing Home Clear Candle Holders

SGD 63.16

A timeless design in clear and shiny glass, this beautiful set can accommodate tealights. It can serve as a perfect coffee table decor accent, or as a centrepiece decoration on your dining table.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Le Sens Amazing Home Clear Candle Holders on Amazon

10 /10

Wood Tray with 9 Glass Votive Holders
Wood Tray with 9 Glass Votive Holders

SGD 97.01

This set of 9 glass votive holders can add a classic touch to your home. The holders come in colours ranging from brown to orange and are perfect to create a warm mood.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Wood Tray with 9 Glass Votive Holders on Amazon

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero Image & Featured Image: Courtesy Mariana B/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is a candle stand?

A candle stand provides a secure base for the candle. Besides adding aesthetic appeal, it also prevents any hot wax tipping over.

– Which candle stand designs are trendy?

Glass candle holders, wooden stands and metal candle holders are always in trend.

– How can I decorate my house with candles?

You can place decorative tealights on your dining table. Votive holders can be used along a hallway to create pools of light. You can also experiment with hanging, patterned or lantern-type stands in your home decor. Use scented candles for additional charm and a festive atmosphere.

– Are brass candle stands expensive?

Pure brass candle stands can be expensive. However, you can get candle stands in a brass finish.

luxury candles candle stands candle holders
Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season

Amrutha Menon Palazhy

A journalist with a penchant for lifestyle stories, Amrutha particularly loves writing about fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has worked as a Digital Content Producer with Onmanorama, Malayala Manorama, and as a Content Writer with Tata Consultancy Services. A Geminian, Amrutha loves juggling a variety of passions. A trained Carnatic singer, she loves dwelling in the world of music. When not working, she loves painting, cooking, travel, and cinema. A diehard pluviophile, Amrutha loves everything about the monsoon.

   

Recommended for you

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.