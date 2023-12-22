Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season

Lighting candles for Christmas is an age-old tradition. From quietly brightening up your prayer spaces to taking centre stage at elaborate festive dinners, they lend warmth and style to any occasion. Using unique candle stands to set your table or to add décor accents is a great way of adding grandeur and charm to any setting. Luxury candle stands for the home also elevate the look of regular candles. As the light passes through intricate designs and coloured glasses, it can create varied light patterns and set the right mood.

It also helps to add height to tapers or votives and allows for an arrangement of multiple candles around the home. Besides being great décor accents, candle stands also provide a sturdy base to hold candles and prevent wax spillovers.

Trending candle holder designs and decorating ideas

Besides choosing candle stands for the home in exquisite shapes, experiment with holders in various materials. Options in metal, glass and wood are always in trend. One can also opt for marble or ceramic candle stands.

Select stands based on the type of candle you are using. For tealights, use holders that are of a low height. Since tealight holders don’t take up much space, they are ideal for decorating a dining table.

For votive candles that are tall and burn for a long time, consider tall stands that allow for a snug fit. This ensures that as the wax melts, the flame of your candle will lower, flickering inside the holder. A votive candle holder is the best option to light up dark spaces.

Arrange long tapered candles in different heights together to create a special effect. This can be easily achieved by getting tapered candle holders in various heights.

Here are the best candle stands for this festive season