Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season

Lighting candles for Christmas is an age-old tradition. From quietly brightening up your prayer spaces to taking centre stage at elaborate festive dinners, they lend warmth and style to any occasion. Using unique candle stands to set your table or to add décor accents is a great way of adding grandeur and charm to any setting. Luxury candle stands for the home also elevate the look of regular candles. As the light passes through intricate designs and coloured glasses, it can create varied light patterns and set the right mood.
It also helps to add height to tapers or votives and allows for an arrangement of multiple candles around the home. Besides being great décor accents, candle stands also provide a sturdy base to hold candles and prevent wax spillovers.
Trending candle holder designs and decorating ideas
- Besides choosing candle stands for the home in exquisite shapes, experiment with holders in various materials. Options in metal, glass and wood are always in trend. One can also opt for marble or ceramic candle stands.
- Select stands based on the type of candle you are using. For tealights, use holders that are of a low height. Since tealight holders don’t take up much space, they are ideal for decorating a dining table.
- For votive candles that are tall and burn for a long time, consider tall stands that allow for a snug fit. This ensures that as the wax melts, the flame of your candle will lower, flickering inside the holder. A votive candle holder is the best option to light up dark spaces.
- Arrange long tapered candles in different heights together to create a special effect. This can be easily achieved by getting tapered candle holders in various heights.
Here are the best candle stands for this festive season
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Vincigant Gold Crystal Candle Holders
- Stonebriar Black Cast Iron Metal Taper Candle Holders
- Juegoal Reindeer Tealight Candle Holders
- Räder Light House Large Door Candle Holder
- Bochino Candlestick Holders
- GMWD 3 Pcs Red Glass Candle Holder Set
- Dublin Collection Crystal Hurricane Votive Candle Holders
- Sujun Ceramic Pillar Candle Holders
- Le Sens Amazing Home Clear Candle Holders
- Wood Tray with 9 Glass Votive Holders
These spectacular candle stands made of crystals exude a modern charm. Ideal for placing tea lights, these goblet holders sit on top of a tall nickel-coated wine glass shaped stem. Made of high-quality octagonal K9 crystal beads, this will be a perfect addition to decorate your dining space.
This set of black cast iron candle holders are perfect to add a rustic touch to your decor. Ideal for tapered candles, these stands can be placed on a tabletop. The set is available in two different heights to accommodate your candles.
This set of three bronze finish reindeer-shaped tealight holders will impress your guests. Dyed with a special long-lasting paint, the surface and edges are smooth yet allow for sturdy placement on a tabletop.
This candle stand comes in an impressive and unique design. The product is ideal to decorate hallways or create a stunning decor accent.
A set of six candle holders in a European retro metal design, these stands are the perfect festive decoration. The different heights allow you to create a tasteful table setting.
Crafted from lead-free glass, this set of three red transparent candle stands can accommodate both taper candles and tealights. A perfect pick for Christmas, you can use this as an elegant centrepiece.
A classy pair of glass votive holders, this piece is a must have for Christmas. The fine crystal lets the candle emit enough light to set the right mood.
This is the perfect set if you love ceramic candle stands. Featuring an artisanal shape, these glazed white stands have a subtle hand-antiquing effect on the edges.
A timeless design in clear and shiny glass, this beautiful set can accommodate tealights. It can serve as a perfect coffee table decor accent, or as a centrepiece decoration on your dining table.
This set of 9 glass votive holders can add a classic touch to your home. The holders come in colours ranging from brown to orange and are perfect to create a warm mood.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero Image & Featured Image: Courtesy Mariana B/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is a candle stand?
A candle stand provides a secure base for the candle. Besides adding aesthetic appeal, it also prevents any hot wax tipping over.
– Which candle stand designs are trendy?
Glass candle holders, wooden stands and metal candle holders are always in trend.
– How can I decorate my house with candles?
You can place decorative tealights on your dining table. Votive holders can be used along a hallway to create pools of light. You can also experiment with hanging, patterned or lantern-type stands in your home decor. Use scented candles for additional charm and a festive atmosphere.
– Are brass candle stands expensive?
Pure brass candle stands can be expensive. However, you can get candle stands in a brass finish.