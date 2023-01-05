A trip to Sydney isn’t complete without a night at Hyatt Regency Sydney

Sydney is a destination unlike any other.

It’s easy to see why – with glittering beaches, historic streets, delicious food and iconic attractions, the southeastern city in the land down under is one of the most popular destinations to visit in the country.

You’ll soon find yourself trying to plan your itinerary around all these wonderful activities to make the most out of your well-deserved vacation, but if you’re looking to take your trip to the next level, you’ll want a hotel that’s equal parts contemporary and luxurious. Thankfully, Hyatt Regency Sydney has both.

Hyatt Regency Sydney is Australia’s largest upscale hotel, and offers an unparalleled location in the Sydney Central Business District, adjacent to Darling Harbour. This gem of a locale is only a 10 to 15-minute taxi ride to Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House and The Rocks, and it’s within walking distance of the Barangaroo dining precinct and the Pitt Street shopping strip too.

Guests new and old can look forward to major updates to the 878-key, nautical-inspired property. It has recently undergone a multi-million dollar redevelopment, complete with a swanky introduction of the hotel’s first outdoor terrace and most lavish suites: the Sydney Terrace Suite (194sqm) and Regency Terrace Suite (125sqm).

Panoramic views of Darling Harbour are a given, of course, but what holidaymakers can also expect whilst booking a stay at the enviable suites include perks such as a 34sqm outdoor terrace, a freestanding bar, a dining table for a party of six, as well as an outdoor dining and lounge space to host an intimate party of up to 12 guests. Inside, there’s also a King bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a butler’s pantry with corridor entrance. The Sydney Terrace Suite also comes with the option of two additional king bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms that are accessible through a private suite entrance.



The location, views, service, and design here are enough to have us booking a flight over, but if that’s not enough for you, then the property’s award-winning bars and restaurants will surely win you over. The rooftop Zephyr Sky Bar offers even more unrivalled views of the harbour, and is the perfect spot to be for the Darling Harbour fireworks show, which are on every Saturday night at 9pm, and every Friday night during the school holidays from now till 8 April 2023 (weather dependant).

Did we also mention the Instagrammable and delectable (shareable) cocktails that are served in pineapple glasses and disco balls? From timeless classics to experiential beverages, including bar exclusives that were created in collaboration with local beverage heroes, you can bet we’ll be having our nightcaps here daily.

If you thought that was it in terms of dining options, we’d beg to differ. Apart from Zephyr Sky Bar, guests can grab a cold one at The Dundee Arms pub, or enjoy global flavours at Jackalberry cocktail bar. Looking for something a bit more substantial to satisfy your food cravings? We suggest heading to Lobby Lounge for high tea or savouring some Australian produce — including the country’s best seafood — at Sailmaker Restaurant.

