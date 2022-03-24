5 common travel hiccups during COVID-19 and how to prepare for it

A well-deserved holiday might be on the cards for you once again, but what once used to be a process that simply involved packing your bags and leaving has now evolved into endless paperwork, navigating changing Covid-19 regulations abroad, and the fear of contracting the virus while overseas.

But travelling today doesn’t have to be as stressful as it seems. Below, we highlight some of the most common travel hiccups you could face today and how having the right travel insurance like My Travel Insurance* can help you overcome them.

VTL and Non-VTL trip cancellation due to the unforeseen

As we’ve seen over the course of the pandemic, your travel plans may be disrupted unexpectedly, for example, when you get issued with the Health Risk Notice (HRN) for being a close contact of a COVID-19 positive patient or when you or your travel companion contracts COVID-19, right before the trip. The situation is not all that bleak, though. My Travel Insurance offers coverage for travel cancellation due to COVID-19 up to 15 days before your trip.

For other non-COVID-19 circumstances, you are covered up to 30 days before your trip commences, and you’ll also be compensated for the loss of any precious, hard-earned frequent flyer points spent on your travel expenses.

Testing positive for COVID-19 overseas

You may be vaccinated and boosted, but being infected with COVID-19 is still a possibility.

With My Travel Insurance, you can easily seek medical treatment for a COVID-19 infection even while you’re overseas. You’ll be provided with everything from funds for your medical expenses and hospital fees to a daily allowance if you need to be quarantined.

You are stranded overseas

Being stranded in a foreign country sits pretty high on every traveller’s list of fears. It’s a valid concern: quarantine restrictions are constantly changing, from country to country.

Not being able to return to Singapore according to your original plan can be stressful, but My Travel Insurance eases the experience for you and your loved ones. Thanks to its travel curtailment benefit, which also lists COVID-19 as a cause, you can rest assured knowing that any additional travel and accommodation expenses will be taken care of.

Instead of anxiously awaiting your chance to return home, you can look forward to the flight back to Singapore with comfort and calm.

Your credit card or belongings are stolen

Here’s another nightmare scenario: your luggage, along with your expensive purchases, are stolen while you’re on your trip. Unfortunately for a couple of Singaporean travellers in Italy last year, that nightmare was a reality.

If you are caught in the same situation, be assured that you can claim funds through My Travel Insurance to purchase a replacement for your lost goods. The plan also covers the fraudulent usage of your stolen credit card, making the whole ordeal a lot less grievous.

To be extra safe, you can add on American Express’ Jewellery Protect policy that covers the damage or loss of more precious items ranging from engagement rings to bespoke timepieces. And if you’re the kind to travel with a whole arsenal of mobile phones and laptops, you’ll want to sign up for My Gadget Insurance instead. In the event that devices are damaged or stolen, you can immediately seek repair and replacement services.

Feeling unwell during and after return from travel

My Travel insurance also provides post journey medical expenses, which allows you to seek medical treatment while overseas or upon your return to Singapore. If you are unsure of what to do when you are unwell, reach out to their 24-hour emergency assistance hotline to get advice and access to medical support.

Ready to travel smarter? Sign up for My Travel Insurance now

Whether it’s a family vacation or a romantic getaway with your partner, embark on your next travel adventure with a peace of mind. My Travel Insurance provides 24-hour worldwide coverage (except Cuba) for you and everyone you care about with its Family Plan and Couple Plan. On top of regular benefits, like medical expenses and travel inconveniences, the plan also offers extensive COVID-19 coverage. No PCR test is required to purchase the plan.

Plus, you will enjoy additional perks if you purchase My Travel Insurance between 21 February and 30 April 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the Single Trip plan to receive a S$10 shopping voucher** for the Standard Plan, or a S$20 shopping voucher** for the Superior Plan.

For Annual Multi-Trip purchasers, you’ll receive a S$50 shopping voucher** for the Standard Plan, or a S$70 shopping voucher** for the Superior Plan. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.

* Terms, Conditions, and Exclusions apply. * Shopping vouchers refer to Al-Futtaim Retail Asia gift vouchers, redeemable at shops like Marks & Spencer, Zara, Bershka, Lacoste, Massimo Dutti, Ted Baker and more.

My Travel Insurance is underwritten by Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited and distributed by American Express.