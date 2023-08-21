An effortless voyage made possible with TUMI’s newest Georgica collection

Some clutch onto their bags like a delicate beloved, but TUMI’s entirely new stylish Georgica collection for Fall 2023 is a confident stealthy sidekick that fears no stressors.

The leading international travel, lifestyle, and performance luxury brand has recently released their anticipated female-focused Georgica collection for the Fall-Winter 2023 season. Sophisticated ease best describes this diverse range of items. Those who favour the quiet luxury trend and active lifestyle will find TUMI‘s Georgica collection the perfect fit.

TUMI’s Georgica triumphs with functional chic

While others carry worries on a weekday bustling morning commute to work, the Georgica pays no mind and swiftly manoeuvres human traffic and tight spaces fearlessly to emerge unscathed with its beautifully draped body attained from the soft-to-touch lightweight natural grain pebbled and smooth leather. Buttery and luxe, its minimalist form adapts to any situation and environment while maintaining sophisticated ease as one takes on the challenges for the day.

Now that hustling culture is a big part of our lives today, being an all-rounder is almost a requirement, and that mentality carries on with our bag. From the boardroom to the bar and from business to pleasure, you’ll want your bag to perform at its peak, both in the style and functionality department.

Which is why the Georgica Valorie Tote is our favourite tote. Sleek, structured, and sophisticated, it’s an ideal companion for both working professionals who want to look corporate enough for the day, yet also stylish for after-work drinks. This arm candy boasts itself quietly with its versatility. Tote it easily on your shoulder when you leave home for work. It’s also lightweight enough to keep you comfortable throughout local commutes and overseas travels.

For those hands-free morning coffee pick-ups, the compact Marylea Crossbody style exhibits effortless functionality by sliding the top handle under the wrist or slinging it across with the attached long strap.

To keep things chic and easy to match, the Georgica collection is available in the ever-versatile Black or our favourite neutral hue, Taupe. This fuss-free colour palette means that we never have to worry about clashing colours – after all, life’s too short to stress about poorly matched clothes.

All these superior details translate to ease of travel too. The functionality and versatility of Georgica’s construction make clearing customs a breeze due to the immediate accessibility of important documentation. Its soft and lush natural grain pebbled and smooth leather physicality eliminates tangles and hassle during boarding, and after departure, ensuring we look fresh and free upon arrival.

Showcase sharp individuality with TUMI+ add-ons

Quiet luxury translates to quiet confidence. Instead of announcing your arrival with a prominent gesture, a minimalist detail can stylishly do the trick. Enter the chic and customisable subtle TUMI branding on Georgica’s exteriors.

Adding a hint of glamourous sheen, all colourways, including Black, Taupe, Deep Plum, feature touches of gunmetal hardware.

Georgica’s roomy interior is definitely a boon for frequent travellers on the move. TUMI+‘s add-on will make it even better organisation-wise. Professionals and specialists can stay ever-ready with their mobile office for presentations via the easily detachable TUMI+ protected sleeved laptop or portable tablet.

Tangled mess will also be a thing of the past. Accurately grab what you need in an instant like obtaining emergency power for your smartphone from chargers or freshen up anywhere with your make-up must-haves before a meeting, thanks to the compact TUMI+ organiser that can be hooked without a hitch in any Georigica’s interiors which neatly separates these essentials.

To demonstrate Georgica’s utilitarian and stylish duality, TUMI has enlisted acclaimed and award-winning American singer-songwriter-actress Reneé Rapp for the second instalment of their Fall 2023 campaign.

Titled “Essentially Beautiful”, the campaign will feature Rapp in short video vignettes, shot in an architecturally beautiful yet simple space that brings the TUMI’s brand-new Georgica collection to life. The still-images preview showcases Rapp equipped with sleek and subtle items from the collection, conveying effortlessness with its minimalist properties.

This sequel follows the first instalment that features TUMI ambassadors – pro-footballer Son Heung Min and Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

TUMI‘s Fall 2023 range, including the Georgica Collection, is available now via TUMI stores at TUMI ION Orchard, TUMI Marina Bay Sands and TUMI.COM. Visit to experience the difference today.