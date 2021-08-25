These 3 hacks prove why avocados are the most versatile fruit out there

It’s time to welcome a new natural ingredient into your life: the avocado.

You’ve probably already seen a flurry of social media posts with the trendy ingredient. Whether it’s on toast, in salads or as a creamy pastel-coloured milkshake, one thing’s for sure: avocados have found their way into our kitchen shelves as mainstay.

Yet, avocados aren’t just a delicious food trend – they can benefit your skin inside and out and can even be applied to your clothes! Now that’s truly a versatile kitchen ingredient.

What’s more, avocados have rightly reached superfood status, with creamy avocados providing with healthy fats, B vitamins and essential minerals. And with avocados being delivered straight from Australian farms to Singapore supermarkets, you know that this nutritious fruit is fresh and premium quality.

Sold on this gem of an ingredient just like us? From a mouth-watering recipe to a face mask and a fabric dye, here are three simple ways you can use the versatile Australian avocado at home.

Avocado with soft-boiled egg and avocado-jalapeno salsa

Australian avocados can be simply prepared on top of toast, but here’s a beautiful recipe to really take your breakfast to the next level. It’s a fantastic way to boost your beauty regime, too – did you know that Australian avocados contain niacin, a vitamin that is needed for skin health?

This beauty-boosting recipe will only take a quick 27 minutes — preparation and cooking time included — from start to finish to prepare.

Ingredients:

3 small ripe Australian avocados

2 eggs, at room temperature

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow capsicum, finely diced

½ small Spanish onion, finely diced

1 tbsp finely diced pickled jalapeños

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander

Finely grated rind of 1 lime, juice of 2

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Baby red vein sorrel or other micro-herbs, optional, to serve

Directions:

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil, add eggs and cook for 6½ minutes for semi-soft yolks. Take the eggs out and rinse under cold running water. Peel and halve the eggs before setting them aside. Halve an avocado, remove the pit and use a large spoon to scoop the flesh from the skin, then finely dice. Combine in a bowl with oil, capsicum, onion, jalapenos, coriander, lime rind, lime juice and garlic. Season to taste and mix to combine. Halve remaining avocados, remove the pit and run a large spoon around between the flesh and the skin to release. Use a paring knife, thinly slice crossways and gently fan within the skin still intact. Top each avocado half with half a boiled egg, spoon over salsa to taste and serve scattered with microherbs.

Australian Avocado Face Mask

(Image credit: Kimia Zarifi via Unsplash)

Packed with nutrients, it’s no wonder the Australian avocado is such a popular ingredient when it comes to skincare. Here’s a DIY face mask you can make in no time using natural ingredients found in your kitchen.

Ingredients:

1/2 large ripe Australian Avocado

Small tablespoon of plain organic yoghurt

2 large tablespoons of honey

Squeeze of lemon juice

Directions:

In a bowl, mash the avocado until it is a consistency with no lumps. Mix the plain organic yoghurt and honey into the bowl with the avocado. Stir the mixture well before adding the lemon juice over the mixture and mixing it in. Apply the mask evenly on your face and leave it on for about 10 to 15 minutes or until it dries out. Rinse off with warm water.

Australian Avocado Dye

The Australian avocado isn’t just used for its flesh either. The skin and the pit of the versatile fruit can also work as a natural plant dye for fabrics — with just 10 avocado pits, you’ll be able create a gorgeous, natural shade of pink for all your DIY projects at home.

What you’ll need:

1 large stainless steel pot

10 avocado pits

Fabric of choice

1 pair of tongs

Directions:

Fill a large stainless steel cooking pot with water until it’s about two-thirds full. Add 10 avocado pits to the pot. Bring the water to a low boil and then reduce to a simmer. If you’d like some colour variation, you can also some clean avocado skins. Simmer until the water turns bright red, which will take approximately 30 to 60 minutes. Remove the pits with tongs and add the fabric, maintaining a low simmer. The dye will be securely bonded to the fabric after 10 minutes, and the fabric should be a light, sun-dried shade of peach. If you’d like to a more intense hue, leave the fabric in dye longer. Once the fabric reaches your desired shade, use a pair of tongs to move them to a sink. Rinse the fabric in warm water with soap and leave it to hang dry in direct sunlight.

This year’s crop of Australian Hass Avocados is of excellent quality, thanks to optimal growing conditions across most growing regions in the country. So whether you’d like to eat, apply or dye with this premium fruit, adding Australian avocado to your shopping list is a no-brainer.

You can find the wildly sought-after Australian avocado at retailers such as Cold Storage, NTUC, The Little Farms, Giant and Isetan. If you’re looking for recipe inspiration and tips on how to select and store your own Australian avocados, head to the Taste Australia Facebook page here or their Instagram page here.