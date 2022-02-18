Love binge-watching? Upgrade your home entertainment system in 2 simple ways

Choose your addiction: Will it be Netflix, Disney+ or HBO GO tonight?

We have to confess, with the number of streaming services available these days, we’ve been spending a considerable amount of time watching these shows (Emily in Paris Season 2, anyone?) instead of catching up on sleep.

Not that we’re complaining though, anything beats having to buy blu-ray DVDs and popping them in the player and actually setting aside time to commit to a show or a movie.

With the new year in full swing, there’s no better time than now to consider getting an upgrade to your 2022 movie viewing needs. No, we’re not talking about making room for a home theatre — who actually has space for that anyway? We’re talking easy, convenient additions that’ll make your movie night as cinematic as possible.

Watch anytime, anywhere





If you’re looking for a fuss-free, zero-installation solution that doesn’t skimp on quality, consider the BenQ GV30 LED Mini Projector.

It comes with a 135° Projection Angle with a round shaped design that’s easy to project on any flat wall, and that includes your ceiling. That also means the wall’s the limit when it comes to screen size: the GV30 LED Mini Projector can project HD 720p screen sizes from as small as 30-inches to 120-inches depending on your optimal viewing distances.





With the Auto Focus and Vertical Keystone (in layman terms, that means it helps to adjust the distortion on top or bottom of the image) function, the sleek machine practically does all the work for you during set-up.

As for your viewing experience, simply connect to the projector wirelessly via Airplay or Chromecast, sit back and enjoy. It also comes with a built-in Android TV for endless entertainment. Did we mention that it’s engineered with 16W 2.1CH Bluetooth speakers too? From explosions in an action movie to the crisp trickle of a stream, you won’t miss a thing.

Get teleported into a whole new world

Perhaps you want something a little more permanent in your home set-up? If that sounds like you, then the solution is clear: the BenQ EW3880R Entertainment Monitor.

The stunning premium entertainment monitor and flagship product for BenQ selection is the biggest among BenQ monitors: think a 37.5-inch, 21:9 ultra-wide curved screen that’s designed to give you the most immersive movie-watching experience without having to step a foot outside your door.

Apart from delivering crisp audio through its two built-in 2.1 treVolo speakers, complete with an in-built 8W subwoofer, it also provides five sound modes (cinema, dialog/vocal, game, pop/live, rock/party) for a custom viewing experience.

Want to binge-watch the next episode in secret while your partner’s in bed? The BenQ EW3880R Entertainment Monitor’s latest night mode feature gives lowered voice more clarity for quiet viewing at night.

It’s all about the visuals these days, so BenQ has developed its proprietary technology, HDRi, to meet the demand of HDR content that’s been circulating around. Here’s a quick TLDR — the brand’s pioneering HDRi technology transforms the viewing experience with intelligent control, clarity adjustments, and vivid colours. This means it’ll be able to detect the current ambient light level and the image content to automatically adjusts screen brightness for the ideal viewing experience, as well as improve image contrast and clarity so you can catch every detail. No more overexposure and washed out visuals, that’s for sure.

The monitor also supports a 24p frame rate with WQHD+ (3840x 1600) resolution and a cinema accurate 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The BenQ EW3880R Entertainment Monitor is all that and more; the elegant gold framed monitor is built with the user’s eye health in mind too. Think a unique BenQ Brightness Intelligence (B.I.) technology that detects surrounding light conditions and automatically adjusts the screen brightness and colour temperature. These work alongside the Low Blue Light and Flicker free functions that optimise eye health during long hours of watching, delivering the most comfortable viewing experience.

Find out more about the BenQ GV30 LED Mini Projector and EW3880R Entertainment eye-care monitor here. Keep an eye out on their Facebook and Instagram socials for more updates on other BenQ products.