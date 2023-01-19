5 best things to do at Resorts World Sentosa this Lunar New Year 2023

Lunar New Year might have come a little early this year, but it’s clear that the festivities are already in full swing. Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), in particular, is beckoning the Year of the Rabbit with many memorable ways to celebrate, and we guarantee that everyone – from party animals and thrill seekers, to little ones and parents alike – will find plenty to smile about.

From fun-filled activities for kids (and the young-at-heart) to auspicious culinary delights for gourmands and exciting deals for adrenaline seekers, it’s remarkably easy to immerse yourself in the Lunar New Year spirit this year.

If you’re ready for a hoppin’ Year of the Rabbit, read on for what you can expect at Resorts World Sentosa this year, and all the most exciting things to do while you’re there.

5 best events to welcome the Year of the Rabbit at Resorts World Sentosa this year:

Go Insta-crazy with over 80 rabbit sculptures

As one of the cutest animals in the zodiac, we’re pretty sure the critter will be an adorable addition to your Insta-feed. Resorts World Sentosa will be transformed into a bunny haven from 21 January 2023 with more than 80 life-sized rabbit sculptures at various locations, including The Forum, Ave8, and hotels. Strike a pose with these cute and colourful bunnies, and spread the Lunar New Year spirit with family and friends. Guests can also expect to see a giant bunny sculpture that will no doubt be a centre of attention this festive season.

Hop into fun at Universal Studios Singapore

From now till 5 February, Universal Studios Singapore promises to bring the joy of Lunar New Year to you at every turn. Besides festive meet-and-greets and an exciting Lo Hei event on selected evenings (more details below), the theme park will see beautiful cherry blossom trees that make for the perfect photo opportunity. Visitors will also get the chance to collect attractive gifts, all while experiencing the thrills of the rides and entertainment options within the theme park. One-day admission tickets are available at S$88/adult and S$68/child, and come with a Universal Studios Singapore food and beverage voucher and retail voucher. (Terms & Conditions apply).

Besides extending its operating hours during the last three weekends of Lunar New Year 2023, Universal Studios Singapore is also celebrating the festivities with the Universal Lo Hei Show, which sees your favourite Sesame Street characters add ingredients and blessings to the yusheng dish, before they toss to good fortune on behalf of everyone. A delightful celebration with a lucky LED dragon, neon dragon pois and illuminated drums light up the night with their brilliant colours and makes for the perfect ending to the evening.

Get your tickets here.

Catch Singapore’s only Underwater Dragon Dance

It’s the season for lion and dragon dances in Singapore, but S.E.A. Aquarium is determined to take the tradition to new depths this year. After a three-year hiatus, the Underwater Dragon Dance is finally back to wow the young and old with its mesmerising moves beneath the aqua-blue waters. Ru Yi the Mermaid at Underwater Tales will also be making an appearance, sharing tales of her marine friends and giving tips on ocean conservation. Don’t forget to say hi to the adorable Manta mascots too, as they come dressed in their festive best for the Festive Meet-and-Greet session.

S.E.A. Aquarium’s Bountiful Wonders package is available from now till 5 February, and is priced at S$46/adult and S$36/child. This includes an admission ticket, a S$8 S.E.A. food and beverage voucher and a S$8 S.E.A. Aquarium retail voucher.

Get your tickets here.

Party it up at Ave8

What better way to usher in the Lunar New Year than with groovy beats, good company, and ice-cold beers? Ave8 transforms Resorts World Sentosa’s Festive Walk into a live music venue. Turn up on Wednesdays and Thursdays to vibe with some of the hottest DJs, then come back again on Friday and Saturday to sing along to top hits with some of the most well-loved bands in town. Bar bites and refreshing drinks are available, so you and your mates are guaranteed to be well fuelled throughout the night. Besides rabbits from the bunnyverse, you’ll also find the adorable giant rabbit here, so be sure to snap a few shots for the ‘gram during your time here.

Find out more here.

Feast your way into the New Year at Resorts World Sentosa’s signature restaurants

You’ll want to gather your family and friends for this one. Osia Steak and Seafood Grill is taking the symbolic meaning of ‘fish’ very seriously this Lunar New Year with its Symphony of Seafood a la carte menu. Curated by Australian celebrity chef Scott Webster, the feast will include highlights like the very hearty Symphony of Seafood Pot (S$288++), which comprises Rockliff spanner crab, murray cod, Skull Island king prawns and black shell mussels in a saffron fish broth. The Symphony of Seafood a la carte menu is only available from now till 14 February, and is one you wouldn’t want to miss.

For lovers of Cantonese cuisine, Feng Shui Inn’s Hong Kong-born Executive Chef Li Kwok Kwong will be updating Cantonese classics with a luxurious twist for its seasonal menus. The Golden Prosperity Menu (S$188++ per person), for example, will be a gastronomic delight that features prized ingredients. Dishes to look forward to include the Smoked salmon crystalline ice plant yu sheng with black truffle sauce dressing, Double-boiled fish maw soup with chrysanthemum, wolfberries and sakura chicken, as well as the Braised 6-head South Africa abalone and sea cucumber stuffed with minced prawn.

Fans of exquisite Japanese cuisine will also find plenty to celebrate about at Syun. The nouvelle Japanese restaurant — helmed by Kobe-based celebrity chef Hal Yamashita – is giving making the occasion extra special this year with an exclusive Lunar New year a la carte menu, available only from now till 5 February. Air-flown Japanese ingredients take centrestage here, each prepared to perfection in dishes like the Simmered whole abalone in kimizu with kabura turnip (S$108++) and Kagoshima A4 roast wagyu with sukiyaki truffle sauce (S$118++). For an indulgence you won’t forget, be sure to also order the Australian whole spiny lobster and chirashi sushi with premium seafood from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market (S$218++).

For a unique Lunar New Year feast, head to CHIFA!, a brand new establishment that just joined RWS’ collection of award-winning restaurants. The Peruvian-Chinese affair takes inspiration from the unique culinary style that originated in Peru in the late 19th century, blending Cantonese cooking techniques and Peruvian food and ingredients.

If your motto for 2023 is to go big or go home, Sessions’ Dinner Seafood Buffet at Hard Rock Hotel Singapore will indulge even the heartiest of appetites. The generous spread this year includes highlights such as the Slow-roasted ribeye with lily bulb and oriental pepper sauce, Steamed whole barramundi, as well as fresh flower crabs, prawns and mussels on ice. Each table will also be treated to a complimentary platter of abalone yu sheng, so you’ll want to gather your foodie friends for this one.

For reservations, visit this website, call (65) 6577 6688, or email dining@rwsentosa.com.