Why Bulgari’s B.Zero1 is such a powerful symbol in jewellery today 

If you were to walk into a Bulgari boutique today, you’d likely leave with a B.Zero1 ring.

After all, there are many reasons to do so. Perhaps you’re a minimalist, drawn to the simplicity of the jewellery piece. Maybe you were inspired after seeing it worn by stylish stars like Zendaya and Blackpink’s Lisa. Or you just appreciate how the accessory has an inherently unisex design, making it the ideal gift for everyone.

The bottom line is that the Bulgari B.Zero1 is universally appealing. It has been that way for more than two decades now, with over two million rings sold around the world. Fans of the jewellery icon can be male or female, young or old; their tastes can lean towards elegant or extravagant. Remarkably, the B.Zero1 proves to be a perfect fit for all. Here’s why.

The B.Zero1’s beginnings

When Bulgari first unveiled the B.Zero1 in 1999, it was looking to the future: the “Zero1” in the collection’s name alluded to the first year of the new millennium. The design of the B.Zero1 matched that modern spirit with its unexpected, tubular shape.

While other luxury jewellery houses offered rings with single, slim bands, Bulgari’s creations comprised up to five bands bookended by two flat rings. The daring design was achieved with Bulgari’s Tubogas technique, which created flexible bands without the use of soldering.

Immediately, the B.Zero1 stood out as a symbol of innovation. It embodied both masculinity and femininity, long before genderless jewellery became the norm. It was a statement on its own, yet Bulgari made it to be worn stacked with other rings. With the B.Zero1, you didn’t just stop at one.

Despite these contemporary codes, the B.Zero1 is still very much tied to Bulgari’s Italian heritage. Its lines are borrowed from the Colosseum, that historic Roman monument that makes one think of power. And, just like the Colosseum, the B.Zero1 has endured the passages of time and continues to leave us in awe.

Introducing a New Classic

Over the years, the B.Zero1 has evolved while retaining the strength and sophistication of its original design. It now comes in many forms, including bracelets and necklaces. It has been reworked with jewel-toned marbles, diamonds, studs, and multi-coloured bands. And it has been elevated to a collector’s item thanks to designers like Zaha Hadid and Anish Kapoor, who have left their mark on the jewellery icon.

In 2022, Bulgari is starting anew with the B.Zero1 New Classic collection. The Roman jeweller adds a wave of diamonds to its signature piece, highlighting the spiral at both ends of the ring. That silver lining represents fluidity — a quality that opens us to opportunities, growth and change, and is ever so essential to have today. Like the first B.Zero1 collection, the New Classic line embraces a new beginning.

You will have plenty of ways to wear Bulgari’s optimistic designs in the new year. The B.Zero1 New Classic ring comes in three-band versions in yellow, pink or white gold. There are matching bracelets and necklaces as well. Take a closer look at the elegant designs below.

The B.Zero 1 New Classic collection is now available online (www.bulgari.com/en-sg) and in Bulgari stores in Singapore, namely at ION Orchard, Takashimaya and Marina Bay Sands.

All photos courtesy of Bulgari.