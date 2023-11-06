Bulgari reinterprets its iconic cabochon cut for its latest jewellery collection

Over its storied 139 years in existence, Bulgari has come to be known for many distinctive designs, from the Serpenti to the B.zero1. This year, another iconic aesthetic signature, the Bulgari cabochon, is reimagined for the modern urbanite, this time celebrating the vitality and beauty of the foundation of life: matter.

The simplest things are always the hardest to reinterpret, but the Roman Maison tapped into its rich heritage and know-how in contemporaneity to produce a jewellery collection that’s inspired by its cabochon cut, a unique cut that was best recognised by its polished surface and rounded volume. Audacious and well ahead of its time, the cut – which brought out the best in each gemstone – found its way into Bulgari’s High Jewelry creations from as early as the ‘50s, making it one of the brand’s most emblematic signatures of all time.

Instead of gemstones however, the Bulgari Cabochon collection magnifies the organic purity of gold while spotlighting ancient gold smithing tradition, an art which was already prevalent during ancient Roman times. But don’t expect hammered gold sheets or unevenly edge coins here; instead, the ancient art has been elevated to become modern art masterpieces for your body. Gold – which is usually associated with hardness and static – is forged with flowing, fluid lines that meander around your neck and finger with ease, boasting graphic twists that astonish from every angle.

The new Bulgari Cabochon ring and pendant necklace come in both 18 kt yellow and rose gold versions, each with curved cuts on their sides that offer a peek into the heart of the matter – in this case, its supple, molten gold-like form. The jewellery pieces are not just bold accessories, but also symbolic of eternal love and good fortune, making them worthy investment pieces. Their effortless simplicity and sophistication make them incredibly versatile pieces too; wear them alone with a minimalist ensemble to create an eye-catching focal point, or layer them with other Bulgari signature collections for a statement look. Either way, you’ll be turning heads.

Find out more and shop Bulgari’s Cabochon collection here.