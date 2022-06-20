Lifestyle Asia
The Bulgari Serpenti Viper has gone through its most beautiful metamorphosis yet
20 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Presented by Bulgari

Shatricia Nair
Few symbols in the jewellery world have withstood the test of time as well as Bulgari’s Serpenti.

For more than 80 years since its debut, the design — now an icon in its own right — has managed to slither into the hearts of the most discerning style mavens, making it one of the most coveted designs in the 21st century.

Today, Bulgari celebrates the Serpenti Viper’s legacy in the most fitting way: by going back to basics. The 2022 Serpenti Viper jewellery collection is a tribute to the timeless adventure of fashion’s most revered reptile, one that has evolved with just about every material, style, and size for almost a century. 

To allow its original beauty to shine through, the Roman jeweller stripped the Serpenti of all embellishments, instead presenting its sculptural scales in all its glory. For this, three golds for three different sets have been used, each one opening a door to endless styling opportunities. The six new creations include the Serpenti Viper wrapping bracelet and ring in 18 kt yellow, rose, or white gold. 

 

Here, the snake’s radical geometries and alluring curves are in full view in its most unadulterated form, with each section individually mounted by Bulgari’s master artisans on an internal gold coil –the perfect way of showing off the Serpenti’s trademark flexuosity and suppleness. For a glitzier alternative, the Serpenti Viper also comes as an 18 kt rose gold necklace that’s set with 40 carats of diamond pavé – perfect for evenings to remember.

bulgari serpenti viper 2022 collection

Bulgari has also made the switch to using only gold from fully traceable certified sources – all the more reason to add this sustainable accessory to your daily rotation. Wear the new pieces stacked with your existing collection, or individually as timeless showstoppers; either way, you’ll be turning heads with the brand’s most recognisable symbol, and one of fashion’s most alluring icons.

Find out more about Bulgari Serpenti Viper 2022 collection here.

(All images: Bulgari)

Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
