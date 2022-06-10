Bulgari’s latest “Unexpected Wonders” campaign is a call to appreciate the littlest things

Bulgari’s 2022 brand campaign, “Unexpected Wonders,” is a bit of a misnomer because everything you can expect from the brand is truly nothing less than wondrous. The jewellery Maison, however, knows how just to impress and push the boundaries, even when it’s reminding us to fully appreciate the smallest, simplest things.

Shot in the ever-inspiring Rome by Dan Jackson and Chris Colls — two of fashion’s best photographers known for bringing out the many facets of their subjects — the campaign sees a remarkable roster of extraordinary women, some of whom have been longtime friends of the brand.

The star-studded list includes Spiderman and Euphoria actress Zendaya, whose sophistication perfectly embodies Bulgari’s stunning High Jewelry pieces. Now a global phenomenon, BLACKPINK’s rapper Lalisa (aka Lisa) stands out with her distinctive cool style, personified here by B.Zero1’s equally edgy earrings and necklaces, as well as the Divas’ Dream collection’s elegant pendants.

Then there’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whose confidence and vivacity is perfect for both the brand’s High Jewelry and Serpenti collections.

One of the biggest highlights of the “Unexpected Wonders” campaign, however, is Anne Hathaway. The Academy Award-winning actress is the latest to join Bulgari’s high-profile lineup of talented muses, and is lensed wearing not only the High Jewelry creations like a sumptuous matching emerald and diamond choker, but also watches and jewellery from the Serpenti and Divas’ Dream collection — a reflection of her versatily, grace, and tenacity.

The WeCrashed and The Devil Wears Prada actress also joins Zendaya in Bulgari’s latest movie. Directed by Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino, the inspiring film continues the brand’s call to appreciate wonders both big and small, and sees the iconic actresses explore Rome and all its beauty, wearing — of course — Bulgari’s wondrous jewels as they dance under a magical rain of flowers within a grandiose palazzo. Watch the movie below.